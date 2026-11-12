Geelong Residents Question Labor's Broken Election Promises On Services

Mount Duneed residents cite broken pledges on schools and hospitals, highlighting a growing trust deficit in Victoria's Labor government promises for Geelong.

Mount Duneed resident Sherryn Vessey stands amidst a landscape defined by unfulfilled political commitments in Geelong's rapidly expanding southern growth corridor. During the past two election cycles, the Labor Party pledged to deliver critical infrastructure near her home, including a new fire station, an ambulance station, and a secondary school.

Despite these assurances, the land designated for the future secondary school has remained vacant for more than a decade. Nearby, a community hospital promised in 2018 and a permanent home for a homelessness service pledged in 2022 remain unbuilt, leaving long-term residents to question the reliability of state government commitments.

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Unfulfilled Infrastructure Pledges In Geelong Growth Zone

The core mechanism of these broken promises involves repeated government delays, land transactions that did not result in construction, and projects entirely removed from official planning websites. For residents like Vessey, the cumulative effect of these delays has created significant personal inconvenience and financial uncertainty for families planning for the future.

Vessey advocates for the new secondary school to be built in the booming growth zone where her family lives. Her eldest child is scheduled to start high school next year but will be forced to travel to a school in central Geelong. The child will rely on daily bus commutes, highlighting the immediate impact of the missing infrastructure on local families.

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Government Responses And Political Accountability

Victoria Premier Ben Carroll declined to respond to specific questions regarding these stalled projects. When asked by reporters in Geelong about why residents should trust future election promises, Carroll pointed to his administration's performance over the last three months.

Carroll emphasized his focus on financial responsibility and delivery of services needed in the region. He referenced the Big Build Royal Commission as evidence of his government's commitment to infrastructure integrity. However, he did not address the specific historical failures cited by local residents or opposition figures.

Specific Failures In Healthcare And Emergency Services

Historical records from the previous Labor administration under Daniel Andrews reveal a pattern of unmet commitments in the region. Andrews promised to rescue The Outpost, a homelessness charity, by finding it a permanent, free venue after losing its original location. Four years later, the charity has been forced to enter a commercial lease because no permanent government-provided home was found.

Similarly, the fire station commitment originated from a 2017 tragedy in Armstrong Creek where a house fire killed a woman. Emergency Services Minister James Merlino stated in mid-2018 that finding a location for a new station was an absolute priority. The government initially purchased land for the station but subsequently sold it off.

The ambulance station for the area also faced significant delays. A forecasted completion date of 2026 was listed in the 2023-24 state budget, yet construction has not commenced as promised. These specific instances illustrate how government briefings often show necessary conditions, such as lease payments, being met as the sole metric for keeping a commitment.

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Torquay Hospital Cancelled Amidst Broader Policy Shifts

The Torquay community hospital represents the most visible cancellation of a major promise. Promised in 2018, Labor politicians invited media to turn the sod on acquired land during the 2022 election campaign. The project has since been completely removed from government websites.

Ministers have refused to provide a clear answer on whether the Torquay hospital project has been permanently cancelled. This lack of transparency has fueled frustration among residents who see the project wiped from public records without explanation.

Opposition Criticism And Future Outlook

Liberal Leader Jess Wilson was unavailable to comment on the broader issue of political accountability. However, South Barwon Liberal candidate Libby Pettit explicitly criticized the Labor government for failing to deliver for the Geelong region.

Pettit argued that Geelong requires more than election commitments and accused Labor of years of broken promises. Residents continue to wait for the realization of basic services, with many advising newcomers not to place hope in political announcements until physical infrastructure appears on the ground.