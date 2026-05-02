Geelong Roars Back with Stunning Fourth-Quarter Blitz to Defeat North Melbourne

Geelong secured a 49-point victory over North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, fueled by a remarkable nine-goal fourth quarter. The win improves the Cats' record to 5-3 and lifts them to fifth on the AFL ladder, marking a crucial response after last week's loss.

Geelong delivered a commanding performance, overcoming a determined North Melbourne side with a stunning nine-goal final quarter to secure a 49-point victory at GMHBA Stadium.

The final scoreline read 21.9 (135) to 13.8 (86), marking a significant rebound for the Cats following their disappointing loss to Port Adelaide the previous week. The match unfolded as a tightly contested affair for the first three quarters, with both teams displaying considerable effort and skill.

However, the fourth quarter witnessed a dramatic shift in momentum as Geelong unleashed a relentless attacking surge, overwhelming North Melbourne's defenses. This emphatic win elevates Geelong's season record to 5-3, propelling them to fifth position on the AFL ladder. The turning point of the game was undoubtedly the Cats' explosive fourth-quarter display. After a period of relatively even play, Geelong seemingly found another gear, capitalizing on opportunities and executing with precision.

This surge was highlighted by a series of well-coordinated forward entries and accurate goal-kicking, leaving North Melbourne struggling to contain the onslaught. Commentators noted the eradication of uncharacteristic errors that plagued Geelong in the second and third quarters, contributing to their dominant finish. The maturity and professionalism displayed by the Cats in the final term were particularly praised, demonstrating their ability to respond effectively under pressure.

While North Melbourne demonstrated considerable promise throughout the majority of the game, their inability to withstand Geelong's late charge ultimately proved decisive. Tristan Xerri’s strong midfield performance and Jy Simpkin’s effective tagging of Bailey Smith were notable highlights for the Roos, but they were unable to maintain their competitiveness as the game drew to a close. Despite the significant margin of victory, analysts suggested the scoreline may not fully reflect the competitive nature of the contest.

North Melbourne had been in the thick of the game for much of the duration, showcasing their ongoing development under coach Alastair Clarkson. However, a lapse in composure during the crucial final quarter allowed Geelong to capitalize and extend their lead. Jason Dunstall commented that North Melbourne didn’t necessarily deserve to lose by such a large margin, but acknowledged that composure is key in the AFL.

The match also brought an incident into focus involving Geelong youngster Connor O’Sullivan, whose elbow made contact with North Melbourne forward Nick Larkey during a marking contest. The incident is likely to be reviewed by the Match Review Officer (MRO) to determine if further action is warranted. While initially perceived as a fend-off that may have slipped high, the potential for a breach of safety protocols has prompted scrutiny.

This win for Geelong serves as a powerful statement of intent, reaffirming their credentials as a genuine premiership contender. The Cats’ ability to overcome adversity and deliver a dominant performance underscores their resilience and tactical flexibility





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