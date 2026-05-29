Geelong's Stengle Progressing Well in Individual Training Regime; Carlton Eyes Further Growth Under Fraser Ahead of MCG Clash

Geelong football boss Andrew Mackie indicates Tyson Stengle is on a positive training trajectory as he works towards a potential return from personal issues. Meanwhile, Carlton caretaker coach Josh Fraser attributes recent wins to natural squad evolution and aims to showcase continued progress in the Friday night showdown against the Cats.

Geelong football manager Andrew Mackie has provided a positive update on the status of premiership forward Tyson Stengle , who has yet to appear this season due to personal issues.

Stengle's situation has been handled with discretion by the Geelong Cats, with the club avoiding specifics about a potential return in 2026. During a press conference, coach Chris Scott deferred questions to Mackie, who confirmed that Stengle is following an individualized training program. When asked by Kayo Sports whether the training was progressing positively, Mackie affirmed it without giving a definitive timeline for Stengle's comeback.

Meanwhile, Carlton's interim coach Josh Fraser has attributed the team's recent victories to a natural evolution of the squad's development and is looking forward to demonstrating their progress in the upcoming Friday night match against Geelong at the MCG. The Blues have secured morale-boosting wins over the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide since Michael Voss stepped down after the round nine loss to Brisbane.

Their earlier season struggles included critical second-half fadeouts that contributed to a 1-8 start, a factor that led to Voss's dismissal. Under Fraser's caretaker leadership, the team has shown greater resolve, though he credits the existing foundations laid prior for the recent success. The clubs are now preparing for their highly anticipated clash, which promises to be a significant test for both sides as they navigate different phases of their seasons





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AFL Geelong Cats Carlton Blues Tyson Stengle Andrew Mackie Chris Scott Josh Fraser Michael Voss MCG Friday Night Football Player Return Personal Issues Caretaker Coach Team Performance

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