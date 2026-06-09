Geelong Star Tom Stewart Ruled Out with Concussion Ahead of Suns Clash

Tom Stewart will miss Friday's game after concussion in final seconds against Adelaide. Jeremy Cameron also under injury cloud.

Geelong vice-captain Tom Stewart has been ruled out of Friday night's crucial clash against Gold Coast after suffering a concussion in the final seconds of last Thursday's loss to Adelaide.

The star defender dived at a loose ball inside Geelong's forward 50m, knocking the ball forward and crashing head first into the turf before sliding into Rory Laird's leg. Stewart took a while to get up but was able to walk off with help from teammates as Adelaide celebrated their heart-stopping victory around him. He subsequently entered concussion protocols, which will sideline him for at least Friday night's home match against the Suns.

The Cats then travel to Perth for a blockbuster against Fremantle next Thursday night before their mid-season bye. This is the second concussion Stewart has suffered in nine months; he was knocked out in last year's preliminary final win over Hawthorn and missed the grand final the following week. His absence is a significant blow for Geelong, who are already dealing with other injury concerns.

Superstar forward Jeremy Cameron is also under a cloud after copping a knock to the arm he broke in last year's grand final loss. Cameron, who had only three touches after quarter-time, is still battling nerve issues around the arm, which flared up during the match. The Cats will be hoping for good news on both players as they approach a critical stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, rising star Lawson Humphries is pushing to return after missing last week's loss with an ankle injury, while ruck Mitch Edwards will also be available after being managed. Geelong's depth will be tested as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat that saw them fall to 5-5 on the season. The Suns, on the other hand, are coming off a bye and will be fresh, making Stewart's absence even more impactful.

The Cats will need to rely on their defensive system and other leaders to step up in Stewart's absence. Coach Chris Scott will likely look to Zach Tuohy or Mark O'Connor to fill the void, though neither possesses Stewart's elite intercept marking and composure. The midfield battle will also be crucial, with Geelong needing to win the contested ball to protect their backline. Gold Coast's forward line, led by Ben King and Levi Casboult, will present a stern test.

Despite the setbacks, Geelong remains confident in their ability to compete. The club has a strong record at GMHBA Stadium, and they will draw on that home advantage against a Suns side that has historically struggled on the road.

However, with Stewart out and Cameron hampered, the margin for error is slim. The Cats will need a complete team performance to keep their finals hopes alive. As the AFL season reaches its midpoint, every game becomes increasingly important. For Geelong, this match against Gold Coast is a must-win if they want to stay in touch with the top four.

The absence of Stewart, a key pillar of their defense, makes that task more difficult but not impossible. The Cats have shown resilience in the past, and they will need to draw on that again on Friday night. In broader context, concussion protocols in the AFL have become stricter in recent years, with player welfare taking precedence. Stewart's case underscores the importance of these protocols, especially given his history of head knocks.

The league will continue to monitor head injuries closely, and players are increasingly aware of the long-term risks. For Geelong, the focus is on getting Stewart back healthy for the second half of the season. With the bye not far off, they may opt to give him an extended break to ensure full recovery. In the meantime, the team must rally together and find a way to win without one of their most influential players.

The upcoming weeks will test Geelong's depth and resolve, but if they can navigate this period successfully, they will be well-positioned for a finals push





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