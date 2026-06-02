Gen Z Embracing Single Life Due to Financial Struggles

The trend of solo-maxxing, or being single, is on the rise among Gen Z due to financial struggles and the high cost of living.

Gen Z is embracing single life due to financial struggles , with the average date night costing over $200. Many are resigning themselves to being alone as disposable income is scarce, especially in the generation most affected by AI career displacement.

The trend of solo-maxxing, or being single, is on the rise as people prioritize independence and self-sufficiency. This shift in societal norms is partly driven by economic pressure, with the cost of living being a significant factor.

As a result, people are turning to solo activities, such as filming themselves engaging in everyday tasks, as a way to cope with the isolation. The issue is further complicated by the fact that being single is often perceived as being more expensive than being in a relationship, with a single working-age adult needing a higher gross income to reach a minimum acceptable standard of living.

However, the reality is that being single can actually be more cost-effective, with a difference of £9,000 a year in the UK. This trend highlights the need for a reevaluation of societal norms and the way we approach relationships and independence





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Gen Z Single Life Financial Struggles Solo-Maxxing Independence

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