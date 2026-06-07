Gender Gap in One Nation Support Reveals Deeper Crisis of Trust in Major Australian Parties

An analysis of polling data shows a narrow but persistent gender difference in support for One Nation, reflecting a broader trend of female voters abandoning major parties due to disillusionment and a search for alternatives.

In the realm of public opinion, the surge in support for One Nation represents a subtle but significant shift. For nearly a year, the party's backing has been on a steady climb.

Notably, this trend has been remarkably consistent across genders, with men and women showing near-identical levels of support, differing by only a few percentage points. By the close of last year, female voters marginally favored One Nation over their male counterparts, at 14 percent to 12 percent. The momentum has since become unavoidable. After male support caught up to female at 22 percent earlier this year, the most recent data indicates women are again two points ahead.

Various interpretations exist for this phenomenon. One narrative emphasizes gender solidarity, suggesting women are naturally inclined toward a party led by a woman. This perspective draws parallels to the 'teal' independent movement, which saw a surge of support from professional women. Historical evidence offers mixed signals: former Prime Minister Julia Gillard enjoyed higher approval among women, a gap often attributed to sexism affecting her standing with men.

However, Pauline Hanson, also a woman, has not experienced a comparable gender-based boost. Globally, similar patterns emerge: many male-dominated 'men's parties' are helmed by women, such as Marine Le Pen in France, Georgia Meloni in Italy, and Alice Weidel in Germany. Conversely, women have also occupied extreme positions on the left, like Ulrike Meinhof of the Red Army Faction. Yet the minimal gender gap in support for One Nation undermines theories of broad female radicalization.

An alternative explanation focuses on relationship dynamics. Over the past year, female backing for the Labor Party plummeted from 35 percent to 29 percent. These voters are redistributing their preferences across minor parties and independents, with a portion flowing to One Nation. This aligns with a broader trend: women consistently show slightly higher support for alternatives to the major parties.

The underlying cause appears to be a profound erosion of trust. Many voters, particularly women, feel the major parties no longer represent their interests but serve their own agendas. For Labor, this is dire: women are leading an exodus that may prove permanent.

Meanwhile, the Coalition has now reached gender parity in disapproval, with men as unlikely to vote for it as women have long been. This reflects a critical demographic reality: women constitute a majority of the electorate. Their behavior is often driven by a deep-seated need for belonging, as social proof-the tendency to follow perceived majorities-shapes political choices. Repressive regimes understand this, suppressing open discourse to maintain the illusion of consensus.

When dissent becomes visible, it spreads rapidly. Recognizing this, the Prime Minister has rebranded the budget as "disruptive," pivoting from intergenerational equity or tax reform to themes of protecting democracy and social cohesion. Yet Labor's core challenge is not economic messaging but a deep, years-long loss of trust.

From the controversy over Energy Minister Chris Bowen's dual role in climate diplomacy to perceptions that the government prioritizes foreign affairs like Gaza over domestic concerns, a narrative of neglect has taken hold. Many who feel culturally alienated by the left's dominance in public discourse now see their discontent reflected in One Nation's rise. The party's vote, which had briefly stabilized before the budget, is accelerating as voters recall a thousand small betrayals.

Both genders are abandoning the major parties, but women are undeniably at the forefront of this realignment





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