Youth fashion retailer General Pants has been placed in voluntary administration after years of struggling sales and unprofitability. Its 35 stores and online business remain open while administrators seek a buyer or recapitalisation.

Youth fashion retailer General Pants has been handed over to administrators after years of struggling sales and unprofitability. Its network of 35 stores remains open for trading despite company directors handing over the reins of the business to restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal managing directors Jason Tracy and Glen Kanevsky on Wednesday evening.

All stores and the online business also remains operational for the time being, and gift cards continue to be accepted, the administrators said. General Pants, which was founded in 1972, is the latest fashion business to slide into insolvency, following Cue and Veronika Maine's descent into administration and receivership in September and storied department store David Jones calling in administrators and receivers earlier this month.

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General Pants Administrators Assess Business For Buyer

General Pants' administrators will conduct an assessment of the business, encompassing its stock, costs, stores and trading performance, and look for a buyer or investor.

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"General Pants Co is one of Australia's best-known youth fashion brands, with a loyal customer base and a dedicated team," Tracy said in a statement. "Our immediate priorities are to keep the stores trading, support employees and customers, and pursue a sale and/or recapitalisation of the business. " Alquemie has been relying on cash injections from shareholders to stay operating as it racked up tens of millions in losses, axed hundreds of staff and grappled with customer complaints.

General Pants was the last retailer to still be run by the group, which once had a stable of six brands including Ginger & Smart, SurfStitch, National Geographic and a lucrative partnership with Lego. The youth fashion retailer was founded in 1972 by Tom and Bronwyn Tsipris, and began as a store on Sydney's George Street selling local and global denim labels, streetwear and surfwear.

Alquemie Faces Insolvency Amid Tough Retail Trading Environment

It was sold to Melbourne family office Smorgon Group and then acquired by Alquemie in May 2022. Alquemie executive chairman Richard Facioni was also the chairman of Mosaic Brands, which collapsed in October 2024 with debts of $249 million. A spokesperson for Alquemie Group said a tough retail trading environment and "rapid structural changes" in the industry had led to a reduced footprint of the chain over time.

"To address this, Alquemie Group actively focused on a range of options for General Pants including a sale process or significant capital injection to help it better compete against large scale competitors. None were ultimately viable," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The voluntary administration process will look at scenarios that could give General Pants a chance to turn into a "smaller scale, more focused and, ultimately, viable business," they said.