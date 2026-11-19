Youth fashion retailer General Pants Co has entered voluntary administration, putting about 500 jobs at risk. Its 35 stores and online business remain open as administrators seek a sale or recapitalisation.

General Pants Co has collapsed into voluntary administration, putting about 500 jobs on the line across Australia and New Zealand. The youth fashion retailer's owner, Alquemie Group, appointed Jason Tracy and Glen Kanevsky of Alvarez & Marsal as voluntary administrators late on Wednesday evening.

The administrators confirmed that General Pants's 35 stores and its online store would remain open and trading as usual. Gift cards continue to be accepted for the time being. The business employs about 500 people across Australia and New Zealand, with many of those positions casual staff.

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Alvarez And Marsal Take Over General Pants

"General Pants Co is one of Australia's best-known youth fashion brands, with a loyal customer base and a dedicated team," Tracy said in a statement. "Our immediate priorities are to keep the stores trading, support employees and customers, and pursue a sale and/or recapitalisation of the business. " The administrators will conduct an assessment of the business, encompassing its stock, costs, stores and trading performance. They will also look for a buyer or investor.

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The voluntary administration process will examine scenarios that could give General Pants a chance to turn into a "smaller scale, more focused and, ultimately, viable business.

" Before the collapse, General Pants had shrunk its footprint from more than 60 stores to the 35 that remain trading. The retailer relied on cash injections from shareholders to stay operating as it racked up tens of millions in losses, axed hundreds of staff and grappled with customer complaints. General Pants was founded in 1972 by Tom and Bronwyn Tsipris.

History Of Alquemie Retail Group

It began as a specialty denim store on Sydney's George Street, selling local and global denim labels, streetwear and surfwear. It was later sold to Melbourne family office Smorgon Group and then acquired by Alquemie in May 2022. Alquemie Group has been selling off and closing brands over the past year.

One of its arms, Alquemie Retail Operations, along with surfwear brand SurfStitch and fashion label Ginger & Smart, were purchased by Best Markets last year and immediately placed into voluntary administration. Alquemie Group also sold its Lego Stores in May this year and shut its remaining National Geographic stores.

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General Pants was the last retailer still run by the group, which once had a stable of six brands including Ginger & Smart, SurfStitch, National Geographic and a lucrative partnership with Lego. Last year, General Pants was served with a winding-up application by supplier UCC, which alleged it was owed nearly $70,000 at the time. That claim was later dismissed in court.

Link To Previous Mosaic Brands Collapse

Alquemie executive chairman Richard Facioni was also the chairman of Mosaic Brands, which collapsed in October 2024 with debts of $249 million. A spokesperson for Alquemie Group said a tough retail trading environment and "rapid structural changes" in the industry had led to a reduced footprint of the chain over time.

"To address this, Alquemie Group actively focused on a range of options for General Pants including a sale process or significant capital injection to help it better compete against large scale competitors. None were ultimately viable," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Retail union SDA NSW secretary Bernie Smith said the union's priority was to ensure all General Pants workers receive their full financial and legal entitlements.

"Once again, this is a sad and distressing moment for all General Pants workers, and indeed for their colleagues across the retail sector, especially as we approach Christmas," he said. The collapse comes just weeks after heritage department store David Jones was put into administration. David Jones creditors are owed at least $459 million. The retailer owes at least $180 million to suppliers, more than $200 million to lenders and more than $10 million to its own staff.