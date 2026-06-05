Generational Conflict and the Housing Crisis in Millennial Art

Examination of how the Australian housing crisis inspires millennial artists like Zoe Pepper and Ada Wright to create works that interweave personal precarity with broader generational tensions, using mediums from film to fiction to critique property market dynamics and cultural norms around homeownership.

Zoe Pepper 's film Birthright emerges from a wave of millennial-created works examining the housing crisis . Pepper notes that exploring vacant homes offers strangely intimate glimpses into former occupants' lives through lingering clues about their values and time.

This pastime directly inspired Ada Wright's novel Kill Your Boomers, featuring Sydneysider Keira, who is equally obsessed with real estate. Wright, a long-term renter balancing freelance writing and babysitting, found homeownership impossibly out of reach. She spent hours researching by visiting open homes near her inner-west Sydney residence, an activity that intensified her anger and envy, highlighting the constant property turnover from which she was locked out.

The federal government's recent budget aimed to address this exclusion by restricting negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions-policies linked to a 400% rise in median house values since 1999 while wages grew far slower. Rents also surged, becoming $177 per week higher by March 2023 compared to 2020. Wright originally drafted the novel as a joke, motivated by renting's indignities like lengthy searches and frequent moves.

She observed Australia's cultural fixation on homeownership contrasted with weak renter protections, unlike nations with secure long-term leases. While writing, she saw the housing crisis become a mainstream topic, though she and her peers had lived it for years. Though Wright now owns a home with her tech-worker partner, her prior precarity informed the novel. She chose fiction to absurdly extremes the landlord-renter conflict, freed from the self-aware restraint of her essays.

In Kill Your Boomers, Keira and flatmates joke about affording a home only after a loved one's death, leading Keira to a dark, delightful solution-flouting moral expectations. Birthright similarly pits generations: evicted couple Cory and pregnant Jasmine move unexpectedly into his parents' home. Pepper, noticing many friends cohabiting with parents during the pandemic, explored the underlying power dynamics.

She cited Get Out and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? as influences, viewing the millennial-homeward move as a microcosm of generational warfare sparked by housing and pervading all life aspects





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Housing Crisis Millennial Artists Generational Conflict Renting Vs Homeownership Australian Real Estate Zoe Pepper Birthright Ada Wright Kill Your Boomers Negative Gearing Renter Protections

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