Geoff Ablett, Hawthorn Legend and Brother of Gary Ablett Snr, Dies at 71

Geoff Ablett, a prominent figure in Australian Rules Football and brother to AFL legend Gary Ablett Snr, has passed away after a battle with motor neurone disease. He was a key member of Hawthorn’s premiership teams in the 1970s and remembered for his incredible speed.

Geoff Ablett , a celebrated figure from the renowned Ablett family in Australian Rules Football , has tragically passed away after a battle with motor neurone disease .

He was 71 years old. Geoff, brother to the legendary Gary Ablett Snr and Kevin Ablett, was known for his exceptional speed and agility, earning him the nickname 'the racehorse' among fans and teammates. His career spanned over a decade, primarily with the Hawthorn Football Club, where he played in more than 200 games and was a key member of their premiership-winning teams in 1976 and 1978.

He later had shorter stints with Richmond and St Kilda before retiring in 1985. The news of his diagnosis came to light in February, following months of health concerns and extensive testing completed just before Christmas. In a poignant interview, Geoff revealed his emotional response to the prognosis, stating he had shed tears upon learning he had a limited time left, estimated between six and twelve months. Geoff’s contribution to the AFL extended beyond his on-field prowess.

He was a four-time grand final sprint winner, a spectacle that consistently captivated audiences during the AFL/VFL grand final celebrations. Recruited from Drouin, he quickly established himself as a vital player for Hawthorn from 1973 to 1982. His speed and skill were instrumental in the team’s success during that era. The Ablett family’s legacy in football is remarkable, with multiple generations achieving success at the highest level.

His brother, Kevin, also played for Hawthorn, becoming a teammate and later a brother-in-law to Michael Tuck, a Hawthorn icon. Sadly, Kevin passed away last year, adding to the family’s recent losses. Geoff’s nephews include Gary Ablett Jnr, Nathan Ablett, Luke Ablett, and the late Shane Tuck, all of whom have played AFL football, further cementing the family’s place in the sport’s history.

Even their uncle, Len Ablett, played for Richmond in the 1940s, demonstrating a deep-rooted passion for the game across generations. Beyond football, Geoff Ablett was a dedicated educator, working as a primary physical education teacher at Pakenham Consolidated school, where he was a beloved figure among his students. He also served as the mayor of Casey, though his time in public office was marked by a corruption inquiry that ultimately resulted in no charges being laid.

He had previously expressed his belief that the stress associated with the inquiry contributed to his declining health. Following the announcement of his passing, tributes have poured in from across the football community and beyond. Fans have shared memories of his kindness, sportsmanship, and unwavering dedication to the Hawthorn Football Club. Many have highlighted his role as a stabilizing influence within the dynamic Ablett family, often described as the ‘leveller’ compared to his more flamboyant brothers.

The outpouring of grief reflects the profound impact Geoff had on those who knew him, both personally and through his contributions to the game he loved. He is remembered not only as a champion player but also as a true gentleman and a respected member of the community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of footballers and educators alike





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Geoff Ablett AFL Hawthorn Motor Neurone Disease Gary Ablett Snr Kevin Ablett Premiership Football Obituary

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