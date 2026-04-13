Geoffrey Robertson: Reducing Court Backlog Proposals Betray Labour Values, Threaten Jury Trials

Geoffrey Robertson KC condemns proposals to reduce the court backlog, arguing they betray Labour values and threaten the right to jury trials, a crucial aspect of English heritage and justice. He highlights the historical significance of jury trials and their role in safeguarding individual liberties, contrasting them with trials before lay magistrates and citing examples where jury trials were vital in securing acquittals. Robertson contends that the proposed measures would undermine the principles of justice, adding additional burdens on court time.

Geoffrey Robertson KC, a prominent figure and founding head of Doughty Street Chambers, where distinguished legal professionals such as the Attorney General and the Justice Secretary have also practiced, has vehemently criticized proposals aimed at reducing the court backlog . In a lengthy, detailed polemic, published on the Bar Council’s website, Robertson expresses deep concerns about the potential consequences of measures designed to address the backlog, arguing that the proposed solutions are, in essence, “a cure worse than the disease.”

The core of his argument revolves around the perceived threat to the fundamental right to trial by jury, a cornerstone of the English legal system and a cherished aspect of the nation's heritage. Robertson meticulously examines the historical significance of jury trials and their crucial role in safeguarding individual liberties and ensuring fairness within the justice system. He contends that the proposals, if enacted, would significantly diminish the number of jury trials, thereby undermining the principles of justice and potentially leading to a system less responsive to the needs of the public.

Robertson believes that the proposals represent a betrayal of the values the party purports to stand for, especially regarding free speech and protection of individual rights. He goes into detail, illustrating his position with several compelling examples, including the case of Clive Ponting, who was prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act, a situation where the right to a jury trial proved critical in securing an acquittal. Robertson suggests that, under the proposed changes, certain individuals, such as Peter Mandelson and Prince Andrew, in the event of any hypothetical prosecution related to the Epstein files, could potentially be deprived of their right to a jury trial due to the perceived length and complexity of their potential cases.

Robertson's argument extends beyond merely defending the principle of jury trials; he further posits that such trials offer a superior mechanism for dispensing justice compared to trials before lay magistrates. He emphasizes that juries, composed of ordinary citizens, are more likely to reflect common sense and common values, ensuring a fairer and more equitable outcome. He also notes that the judgement by twelve citizens is a surer guide to the right result. He asserts that lay magistrates may lack a comprehensive understanding of contemporary social and moral attitudes, in contrast to juries, who are representative of the community.

Robertson cautions against the potential for an increase in burdens on court time due to the need for additional hearings to determine the eligibility for jury trials, which would include detailed analysis of likely sentences and the preparation of written reasoning by judges. Robertson highlights that the delays in the criminal justice system are rooted in inadequate investment and organizational shortcomings, and that the proposed measures would not address the fundamental problems. He believes that the proposed solutions fail to address the underlying issues contributing to the backlog, especially the delays in the investigation process involving police and prosecutors. He also believes that attacking juries must be regarded as a betrayal of the values for which Labour purports to stand.

Robertson suggests that a more effective approach would involve addressing the root causes of the backlog. These include greater efficiency in managing defendants' appearances in court, focusing on speeding up investigation and charge processes, and ensuring adequate funding for the court system. The Bar Council chair, Kirsty Brimelow KC, acknowledged Robertson's work, underlining the importance of the jury trial. She says that she hopes many MPs will read his analysis and stop the jury-wrecking parts of the bill in its tracks.

The Ministry of Justice offers a different perspective, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reform. A source within the Ministry of Justice states that years of inaction have created a system no longer fit for purpose, and that the only effective response involves a combination of investment, modernization, and reform. The ministry source believes that without such measures, the criminal justice system will continue to be plagued by delays, collapsed trials, and victims abandoning the system altogether.

The source's response suggests that the government views the proposed changes as a necessary step towards addressing a critical issue and ensuring the efficient and effective administration of justice. The debate also highlights the importance of jury trials in a fair system and their historical and societal importance. Overall, Robertson's intervention serves as a vigorous defense of the role of jury trials in the English legal system, challenging the government's approach to the court backlog and raising fundamental questions about the balance between efficiency and justice.





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