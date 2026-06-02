George Burgess Targets Boxing Glory Against Nelson Asofa-Solomona, fueled by Regret Over Missed Barry Hall Bout

Former NRL enforcer George Burgess opens up about his long-awaited boxing debut, revealing that a cancelled fight with AFL's Barry Hall years ago left a lasting impact. Now, with proper training and a fierce rivalry with Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Burgess aims to prove his dedication to the sport on a stacked card featuring Liam Paro's title shot.

Former rugby league star George Burgess is stepping into the boxing ring for a heavyweight clash against Nelson Asofa-Solomona , driven in part by lingering regret over a missed fight with Barry Hall seven years ago.

Burgess admits he never got over walking away from that proposed bout, which was cancelled with only four weeks' notice. This time, with months of dedicated preparation under a respected trainer, he insists he is treating boxing with the seriousness it deserves, not merely as a former footballer dabbling in a new sport. The bout is part of a major card headlined by Liam Paro's IBF welterweight title challenge against Lewis Crocker.

Bad blood between Burgess and Asofa-Solomona has been building since January, when Burgess confronted Asofa-Solomona after the Melbourne Storm player's professional debut. Interestingly, a label Asofa-Solomona has used to mock Burgess may actually work to the Englishman's advantage. Burgess, who comes from a family of bare-knuckle fighters, argues that his recent work on film sets-including a movie shot in Thailand where he experienced real fight camps-has deepened his connection to combat sports and honed his skills.

He says he has caught the boxing bug and is fully committed to respecting the sport. While the adrenaline rush differs between rugby league, boxing, and acting, Burgess emphasizes that all are about entertainment, and he is here to deliver a spectacle. He chose this opponent because of their existing rivalry from international and club competitions, creating a storyline fans will want to see. Both men are heavyweights, each over 130 kilograms, promising a explosive encounter.

Burgess is eager to finally throw hands with Asofa-Solomona and create fireworks in the ring





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George Burgess Nelson Asofa-Solomona Boxing NRL Rugby League Barry Hall Liam Paro Lewis Crocker Heavyweight Fight Rivalry Melbourne Storm South Sydney Rabbitohs

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