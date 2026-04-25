George Pittar Survives Dramatic Heat, Remains Australia's Last Hope at Margaret River Pro

Australian surfer George Pittar advanced to the semi-finals of the Margaret River Pro after a thrilling victory over world champion Yago Dora, marked by a last-second wave and a narrow margin. Several top surfers were eliminated on a day of challenging conditions.

George Pittar remains the sole Australian competitor in the Margaret River Pro , achieving a remarkable victory marked by intense drama and a last-second surge. The day witnessed the unexpected elimination of several top surfers, including Molly Picklum, Gabriela Bryan, Ethan Ewing, and Carissa Moore, setting the stage for a thrilling competition.

Pittar’s path to the semi-finals was secured after a nail-biting quarter-final clash against reigning world champion Yago Dora. The conditions were challenging, with bumpy four-to-six foot waves making scoring difficult. Pittar appeared to be on the verge of defeat as the clock ticked down, needing a substantial 5.68 to advance.

However, in the final five seconds, he managed to ride an A-frame wave to the right, executing a critical three-turn combination that earned him a score of 7.57. The drama didn’t end there. Unbeknownst to Pittar, Dora had also ridden the same wave, attempting a two-turn combination on the left. Pittar’s score was displayed first, creating a tense wait for Dora to see if he could achieve the required 6.08.

Dora ultimately received a 6.00, narrowly handing the victory to the 23-year-old Pittar. Pittar expressed his relief and admitted to struggling throughout the heat. He described feeling lost and waiting for a clean section of water, finally finding an opportunity with a small wave that allowed him to initiate his winning maneuver. Initially believing he had secured the win, Pittar was shocked to learn that Dora had also been on the wave.

He recounted his initial celebration turning to dismay before ultimately realizing he had progressed. The other quarter-finals were dominated by Brazilian surfers, with Samuel Pupo, Italo Ferreira, and Gabriel Medina all advancing to the semi-finals. Australian Joel Vaughan came close but fell short against Pupo, while Ewing suffered a loss to Ferreira. Medina convincingly defeated Crosby Colapinto.

Pittar’s journey is particularly noteworthy, as he was a wildcard entrant who reached the semi-finals in the 2023 Margaret River Pro, losing to John John Florence. Having spent a significant part of his childhood in Vanuatu before returning to Australia at age 11, Pittar now has a chance to go one step further and compete for the title. The semi-final matchups promise exciting contests, with Pittar set to face Ferreira and Pupo taking on Medina.

On the women’s side, the day brought unexpected results as well. Defending world champion Molly Picklum struggled in the challenging conditions, managing only three waves and losing to Brazilian Luana Silva. Gabriela Bryan’s attempt to secure a third consecutive Margaret River Pro title ended in heartbreak, as she was narrowly defeated by American Sawyer Lindblad in the final seconds. Lindblad needed a 5.00 and delivered a 5.20 to advance.

Caitlin Simmers and Lakey Peterson also secured their spots in the final four, defeating Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks respectively in closely contested battles. The competition is set to conclude on Sunday, with the semi-finals and finals promising a thrilling climax to the Margaret River Pro.

The unexpected eliminations of several top seeds have opened the door for emerging talents like Pittar and Lindblad to make their mark on the world surfing stage, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the sport and the high level of competition





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