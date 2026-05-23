George Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, sparking post-race incident with Mercedes teammate

George Russell finished fourth in the sprint race during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. George Russell has won the F1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race following a tight battle with Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli. The post-race incident sparked by Alex Albon and George Russell in Canada has garnered significant attention.

George Russell has won the F1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, following a tight battle with Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli . The pair went wheel-to-wheel on lap six of the 23-lap sprint at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve , with contact at turn one before Antonelli later locked up at turn eight.

"I didn't think I did anything wrong" said George Russell after the incident. Over the radio, Antonelli said George was 'very naughty'. Team boss Toto Wolff responded several times until he called for the matter to be discussed internally





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

George Russell Kimi Antonelli Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race Alex Albon Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Post-Race Incident Sparked By Alex Albon And George Russell In Ca Tight Battle Wheel-To-Wheel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tim Henman steps in to grand slam pay row to deter player protests at WimbledonWimbledon will offer to create a new player council in a meeting with leading player representatives in Paris next week after an intervention by Tim Henman

Read more »

Sydney out to spoil Auckland party in first trans-Tasman A-League Men grand finalA win for the Black Knights in front of a fervent home crowd could sell its own story, but Patrick Kisnorbo’s dogged Sky Blues stand in the way

Read more »

George Russell edges out title-leading teammate Kimi Antonelli for pole position in SprintGeorge Russell, the Briton, has claimed the pole position for the sprint in Montreal at the Canadian Grand Prix, edging out his teammate Kimi Antonelli, who has won the past three races, by less than one-tenth of a second. Fox Sports, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to watch every practice, qualifying session and race in the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship™ LIVE in 4K.

Read more »

Alex Albon Hit a Groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix, Causing Heavy Damage to WilliamsAlex Albon's Williams was significantly damaged when he hit a groundhog during a practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix, causing heavy damage to the car that led to three red flags.

Read more »