Geelong star Georgie Prespakis polled 30 votes to win the 2026 AFLW Best and Fairest, joining sister Maddy as the first sisters to claim the award. Jasmine Garner finished third despite a record ninth All-Australian selection.

Geelong star Georgie Prespakis has won the 2026 AFLW Best and Fairest award, polling 30 votes to edge Gold Coast co-captain Charlie Rowbottom by two votes at the W Awards at Centrepiece in Melbourne on Monday night.

Georgie Prespakis Wins 2026 AFLW Best and Fairest Award

Prespakis held back tears as she joined older sister Maddy in becoming an AFLW league best and fairest winner. The count went down to the final round, with last year's runner-up finally breaking through for the league's highest individual honour. I feel very grateful, obviously, looking at my sister, to think that she has been up here and been able to achieve this, Prespakis said. I am full of emotion and trying to hold back some tears for sure.

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I have always wanted to follow in Maddy's footsteps, and at times, I probably felt a little bit in her shadow, she said. And to be in this journey now, where we are both able to play, I suppose now in my career to be able to share these amazing moments together, to be able to lean on and support one another, is something that has meant a lot to me.

She accepted the honour with Essendon star Maddy in the crowd, six years after Georgie presented the 2020 award at home to her sister, who was playing for Carlton at the time, due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The sisters join Albert and Harry Collier, who won in 1929 and 1930 respectively, as the only siblings across the AFL and AFLW to become league best and fairest winners.

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Prespakis is the first Geelong player to win the top AFLW gong and also earned her third All-Australian blazer. She went to another level this year to help transform Geelong from a 13th-place finish last season to second under new coach Mick Stinear. She averaged 30.8 disposals, eight clearances and eight score involvements a game, before Geelong's run ended in a surprise semi-final loss to Sydney.

Jasmine Garner Finishes Third Despite Record Season

Prespakis had a career-best campaign, averaging 30.2 disposals, 8.1 clearances and 7.6 score involvements across the home-and-away season. Jasmine Garner was the hot favourite to break through for an elusive best and fairest award, but the North Melbourne captain finished third on 24 votes. Garner has had her most prolific season yet in 2026, kicking 14.8 and averaging a career-high 30.1 disposals.

Garner once again missed out on the league's top individual honour, but underlined her status as an AFLW great with a record ninth All-Australian blazer. She surpassed teammate Emma Kearney for the most AFLW All-Australian selections and was named captain of this year's representative side. It is the third consecutive year Garner has captained the All-Australian team and the fourth overall.

Garner is an eight-time All-Australian and dual premiership player, widely regarded as one of the AFLW's best ever players, but she has never finished higher than equal-fifth in a league best and fairest count. Dual All-Australian Ruby Schleicher said Garner absolutely deserves an AFLW best and fairest award. It is probably one of the first years where there is genuinely six or seven players that could actually be in the running for it, Schleicher said.

I think Jazzy absolutely deserves one, she said. The only thing that is going to be going against Jazzy, in a weird way, is the fact the umpires get the numbers and Ash Riddell can be getting 40 possessions in any odd game.

Gold Coast Co-Captain Charlie Rowbottom Earns Praise

Then you might have someone like a Georgie Prespakis, who is more consistently able to poll three votes in so many of her side's wins, Schleicher said. Schleicher said Rowbottom had been almost underrated in previous seasons but had worked on her game and gotten fitter than ever. The numbers she has put up this year have just been ridiculous, Schleicher said.

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Pair that with what Gold Coast were able to do, with the amount of wins they were able to get, and she is finding the ball the most of anyone on her side. I think she absolutely can win it. Rowbottom finished equal sixth in the Season 7 count with 15 votes, but was just as good a chance to claim the award after Gold Coast's best AFLW season yet.

She had a three-vote game to finish off her home-and-away season for the Suns, but her lead of one was very short-lived as Prespakis polled maximum votes of her own in Round 12. The All-Australian Team was named, with half of the competition's clubs going without a selection in the 21-person team.

Four Geelong players featured, while there were nine first-timers, including Alyce Parker of the GWS Giants, Maeve Chaplin of Melbourne, Isabelle Pritchard of the Western Bulldogs, Tahlia Randall of North Melbourne and Ash Riddell of North Melbourne. Melbourne midfielder Jordyn Allen claimed the Rising Star award after receiving 37 of a possible 40 votes, ahead of Richmond's Olivia Wolmarans on 33 and Collingwood's Ash Centra on 24.

Wolmarans had momentarily stolen the show when she jokingly threatened to repeat Tigers assistant coach and ex-Carlton forward Brendan Fevola's drunken antics at the 2009 Brownlow Medal count. Last year's No.1 draft pick, Wolmarans moved in with the Fevola family when she relocated from Western Australia. Yeah, give me another glass, she said. Gold Coast co-captain Lucy Single won Goal of the Year and her Suns teammate Dekota Baron took out Mark of the Year.

The Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award was also presented at the W Awards, alongside the Goal of the Year, Mark of the Year and Rising Star honours. Coverage of the W Awards was available on Fox Footy, alongside Jess Webster and Lauren Wood, with Schleicher part of the broadcast team. Schleicher, the outgoing Magpie, recently got engaged to long-time partner Jimmy.

I have barely seen him since it has happened because he is up in Exmouth celebrating his mum's 60th and I am in Melbourne working, Schleicher said with a laugh. So it has been pretty cruisy so far, but got the ring now and past my apprenticeship. We will see if we ever get to an actual wedding because I am a horrible planner and he sure as hell will not be planning much either, she said.

We will see how we go on that front, but it is all very exciting.