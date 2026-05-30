Gerard Whateley launches score review rant after Ollie Dempsey denied goal

Gerard Whateley has launched into a score review rant after Ollie Dempsey was denied a goal in the Round 12 contest. Whateley questioned the value of technology in umpiring and urged the sport to reconsider its use. The debate highlights the complexities of using technology to resolve disputes in sport.

Footy commentator Gerard Whateley has launched into an all-time score review rant after Geelong forward Ollie Dempsey was denied a goal during early in the Round 12 contest, Dempsey appeared to get a shin on the ball before it crossed the goal line, but on-field umpires didn't review the line-ball call, potentially denying the Cats a goal.

Last month, the league introduced a rule change that meant the AFL Review Centre (ARC) couldn't overrule decisions once the ball was back in play, a decision that backfired on Friday. Gerard Whateley expressed his frustration with the sport's ongoing failure to resolve incorrect decisions despite multiple iterations of the score review system, questioning the value of technology in umpiring. He believes that the technology is not reliable and has been proven to fail multiple times.

Whateley has urged the sport to reconsider the use of technology in umpiring, stating that it is not worth the investment. He also believes that the responsibility of reviewing decisions lies with the goal umpire, who should send the call to the ARC for review. Whateley's comments come after a contentious decision in the Round 12 contest, where Ollie Dempsey was denied a goal despite appearing to get a shin on the ball before it crossed the goal line.

The decision sparked a heated debate among fans and commentators, with many questioning the effectiveness of the score review system. Whateley's rant has sparked a wider conversation about the use of technology in sport, with many calling for a re-evaluation of the current system. The debate highlights the complexities of using technology to resolve disputes in sport, and the need for a more effective and reliable system.





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Gerard Whateley Ollie Dempsey AFL Score Review Technology In Sport

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