Gergo Rugli claims the top prize in the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 adventure category. His image captures dolphins and surfers at Tamarama Beach, highlighting ocean conservation.

Gergo Rugli has secured the top prize in the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 adventure category with a striking image of dolphins surfing alongside humans at Tamarama Beach in Sydney. The photographer, who migrated to Australia from Hungary more than two decades ago, captured the moment to inspire ocean protection and evoke feelings of freedom and joy in viewers.

Victory in Global Photography Competition

Rugli outperformed more than 15,000 international submissions to win the title, joining nine other Australian finalists selected in August. The international contest highlights the beauty of fragile marine ecosystems through diverse entries ranging from a sunfish in Mexico to penguins in Antarctica. Rugli's winning entry stands out for its emotional resonance and technical execution in challenging surf conditions.

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Capturing the Moment at Tamarama Beach

The photograph was taken when Rugli encountered six-foot swells while swimming, a difficult environment for capturing clear images. He spent an hour and a half battling the waves to position himself behind the break line before a pod of dolphins appeared. The marine mammals joined surfers on barrelling waves, creating a rare scene that Rugli documented by constantly wiping his camera to maintain focus.

Personal Journey and Artistic Philosophy

Rugli's passion for the ocean developed through childhood experiences snorkelling in the Mediterranean and watching nature documentaries. His earlier work focused on microphotography of insects and flowers before he discovered a love for marine life while living in Sydney. He frequently visits Port Stephens in the NSW Hunter region to observe dolphins, stating that he always scans the horizon for these creatures whenever he is near the sea.

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Other Major Winners and Exhibition Details

Julien Anton won the overall Ocean Photographer of the Year 2026 title with a black-and-white image of a seahorse encounter in French Polynesia. Matty Smith from Newcastle took first place in the Fine Arts category with a shot of a tawny nurse shark in the Maldives. His photo of an elephant seal pup in the Falkland Islands also received high commendation in the Wildlife category.

Conservation Goals and Museum Display

Competition director Will Harrison noted that the judges were deeply moved by the winning entries, describing the seahorse image as one that demands reflection on environmental stakes. The winners and finalists will be exhibited at the Australian National Maritime Museum, allowing the public to engage with these powerful visual narratives. Rugli hopes his image encourages people to appreciate sea life, believing that love for nature is the foundation of its protection.