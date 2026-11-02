German ministers promised severe penalties for rioters who damaged 17 stores and injured over 100 police in Frankfurt. Police arrested 54 people aged 13 to 29 after protests organized by Gen Z regelt.

German ministers have threatened tough penalties for looters and rioters who damaged stores and injured more than 100 police officers in Frankfurt at the weekend.

They also praised security forces for preventing wider violence. Frankfurt became the main flashpoint after tens of thousands of people rallied in dozens of German cities. The protests demanded better education and lower living costs and were organized by the campaign group Gen Z regelt, or Gen Z takes charge. In the financial hub Frankfurt, hooded rioters damaged 17 stores on Saturday, of which five were looted.

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Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck Details Police Injuries

Roman Poseck, interior minister of the state of Hesse, gave the figure at a press conference on Sunday German time. Poseck said police deployed 1300 officers, and more than 100 were injured in clashes. Police arrested 54 people aged between 13 and 29. I am shocked by what I have seen, and there is no point in sugar-coating it.

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Let me make this very clear: things cannot go on like this, Poseck said. Poseck said most of those arrested were German nationals. He added that many of those involved in the disturbances were of an immigrant background, citing information from the police. Police currently estimate that they are dealing with between 1000 and 1500 violent troublemakers, predominantly from an immigrant background, he added.

Frankfurt police reported violent disturbances including windows being smashed and petrol bombs, rocks and bottles being thrown at the emergency services. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union, said the perpetrators would be identified and held to account. I expect there to be severe penalties. We are not prepared to accept, in the slightest, that such incidents and such rioting should take place here, he told reporters on Sunday.

Dobrindt Links Immigrant Trouble to Left Wing Extremists

Dobrindt accused troublemakers from the immigrant community of acting alongside left-wing extremists and other far-left groups. He did not provide evidence to support the claim or say which groups had joined the demonstrations. Dobrindt said a policing strategy based on a large security presence and deployments across multiple locations had proved effective. In France, protests continued largely peacefully for a third weekend after extensive riots and looting on October 17 damaged shops, public buildings and businesses.

Dobrindt said that border controls had been tightened ahead of the protests out of fear that extremist groups from abroad could exploit them to stir riots.