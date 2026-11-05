Mark Taylor Urges Australian Players to Return to Sheffield Shield Before Busy Schedule

Former captain Mark Taylor says top Australian players must play Sheffield Shield so selectors can assess options before a home summer against New Zealand and tours of India and England, while backing Queensland batsman Jack Clayton for a maiden call-up.

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has called on the nation's top cricketers to return to the Sheffield Shield so selectors can properly assess their options ahead of a demanding 10 months.

That stretch includes a home summer against New Zealand and tours of India and England. Taylor, widely regarded as one of the country's finest captains, said individual preparation should not come at the expense of domestic cricket. Taylor's comments come after Australia's capitulation at Newlands in South Africa, where the side squandered a series lead. Under-pressure coach Andrew McDonald said the hierarchy would look closely at Shield performances before the first Test against New Zealand in Perth on December 9.

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Taylor said the competition had been weakened because international players no longer appear in it as often as they once did. Taylor might bleed blue, but even the former NSW and Australian captain believes Queensland batsman Jack Clayton is knocking on the door for a maiden call-up.

Jack Clayton Shines in Sheffield Shield

As NSW pair Sam Konstas (5 and 2) and Kurtis Patterson (14 and 9) struggled in the Blues' innings defeat to Tasmania last weekend, Clayton continued his strong start to the Sheffield Shield season. The 27-year-old Bulls middle-order batsman hit a century in the first innings for Queensland in their draw against Victoria.

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His 104 was his third score over 50 in as many Shield matches, leaving him second behind Ollie Davies (332 runs at 66.40, including 253 against Tasmania) on the runs chart this season with 303 at 75.75. Taylor went into bat for the former teammate, saying Clayton was the batsman no one talks about rising through the Australian cricket ranks and knocking on the door for a selection call-up.

Taylor said it has been watered down, with one reason being that international players are not playing it as much as they used to. While NSW's Nic Maddinson (2 and 1) and Victoria's Sam Harper (63 and 6) returned from the Test squad in South Africa with mixed results, Steve Smith will miss the Blues' next Shield clash against South Australia next week after heading to New York to rest following a frustrating series.

Smith had ruled himself out of the decider in Cape Town. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is an outside chance to line up against South Australia on November 11, while quicks Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc could feature against Queensland later in the month after being rested from the nation's upcoming white ball matches against England.

Australia Faces Busy Test Schedule

But given the busy Test schedule over the next 10 months, as well as the fact that Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury playing for NSW in Shield cricket ahead of last summer's Ashes, there could be an urge to wrap Australia's pacemen in cotton wool ahead of the first Test. While Taylor said he could understand Smith missing the Test, he insisted the rest of the squad that squandered a series lead in South Africa needed to get back on the park.

Sometimes I see players are prepared for matches more individually than we used to, he said. They get themselves right for what they believe is in the best interest for them to play their best cricket. But that is sometimes at the expense of playing Shield cricket, which is a great way for other players to come through and to learn skills at a better level. There is always a trade-off when you get down to individual preparation.

It is sometimes the greater good that suffers. Taylor, who debuted for Australia against the West Indies in January 1989 and seven months later played a key part in Allan Border's men destroying England to win back the Ashes, said the entire top four was up for debate, especially with Smith nearing the end of his illustrious career. There will be spots up for grabs, Taylor said.

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Within 12 months we could be looking at a whole new top four in our batting if Travis Head moves down the order. We really need to see some of these guys to start to make big runs and tell the selectors, I am ready to play, I am ready for the next level.

Taylor hoped Australia's first-choice bowling attack would be available for the November 22 fixture against Queensland at the SCG to see whether Clayton was the real deal. Obviously you do not want to put the pressure on the guy to say you have got to score runs in that game, but by playing a game that has a state side at full strength, you then get a feel for what the Test match might be like, Taylor said.

It is almost subconscious. It is the next level up, and you are playing it. Even if you only make a handful, or you make 20 or 30 and get through the new ball, that is another skill you have learnt. Imagine a Jack Clayton facing Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon and his side is in trouble and he comes out.

Travis Head and Batting Future

That is a situation that very much could happen in a Test match. Taylor said Head's long-term future lay in the middle order despite scoring a second Test century against South Africa. It is unique. He really is your classic see the ball, hit the ball type.

When his eye is in, he is brilliant. But with the way the ball is moving around these days, I think he is going to miss more than he hits. Taylor added that Konstas, who hit consecutive centuries against Western Australia before missing out last week, would be near the top of my list for a recall and urged selectors to look at the next generation. Taylor also mentioned Victorians Ollie Peake and Campbell Kellaway.

I am a firm believer in the old saying, pick a side for today but with an eye for tomorrow, Taylor said. Now, when you have got an eye for tomorrow, you are looking for younger talent. If you look at Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, they have had multiple opportunities to make it as an international cricketer, and they have not been able to nail it.

So my instinct would be to try and find someone else that we can give an opportunity to.