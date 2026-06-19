GetUp! activist group has deep ties to Australian Labor Party

The left-wing activist group behind the banner stunt during Pauline Hanson's address at the National Press Club has deep ties to the Australian Labor Party. The group has multiple current and former employees who hold Labor Party affiliations, and has received significant funding from a firm headed by a former Greens chief of staff.

The left-wing activist group behind the banner stunt during Pauline Hanson 's address at the National Press Club has deep ties to the Australian Labor Party .

The day after GetUp! crashed Ms Hanson's address, former Labor advisor Lara Freidin shared how proud she was to join the board at the activist group during a critical time for Australia. Ms Freidin, an ex-adviser to former Labor attorney general Mark Dreyfus when he was in opposition, joined the group this week. She was joined by Tim Watts, a former federal assistant minister and Labor member for Gellibrand, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Today, GetUp reminded everyone what holding power to account looks like. GetUp has an incredible tradition of mobilising everyday Australians. Real people demanding real action on the issues that matter, she wrote. It comes as multiple current and former GetUp! employees hold Labor Party affiliations, including ex-directors Bill Shorten and Evan Thornley who quit the group to enter politics.

Other Labor affiliates include former digital director Daniel Stone, who started as a director in 2017, resigning five years later in 2022. Just months after GetUp! started, Mr Thornley quit and entered the Victorian parliament to represent Labor. Former prime minister Kevin Rudd's press secretary, Lachlan Harris, was one of the activist group's first staff members.

The Australian Electoral Commission's transparency register showed the largest single cheque received by GetUp! in 2024-25, for $450,000, came from a firm headed by a former Greens chief of staff. The firm was the local branch of Netherlands-based environmental group The Sunrise Project, which was, until recently, led by the former chief of staff to ex-Greens leader Adam Bandt.

While GetUp! is pushing to continue its fight for fairness and equality, the organisation is grappling with a sharp decline in donations, reduced workforce and mounting financial challenges. Along with multiple recent hires, GetUp! insiders are celebrating Wednesday's disruption during the One Nation leader's speech. Interim CEO Paul Ferris posted on LinkedIn and championed his organisation's stunt against Ms Hanson as deserved, as he prepares to leave the group to return to Sweden.

The organisation has unveiled a new Fightback Fund and intensified efforts to counter One Nation's growing support. The renewed campaigning comes as GetUp! attempts to reverse a prolonged downturn in its finances and influence. According to the Australian, financial records lodged with the corporate regulator show the organisation received $4.1 million in donations in 2024-25. Its workforce has also contracted significantly.

Staff numbers have fallen from more than 70 employees in 2022 to about a dozen following multiple rounds of redundancies





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Getup! Australian Labor Party Pauline Hanson Lara Freidin Tim Watts Bill Shorten Evan Thornley Daniel Stone Lachlan Harris Kevin Rudd Adam Bandt One Nation Fightback Fund

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