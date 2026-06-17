GetUp Stunt Disrupts Pauline Hanson's National Press Club Speech Amid Security Concerns

During her first National Press Club speech in 30 years, Pauline Hanson faced a banner stunt by activist group GetUp. The incident prompted security complaints and a call for a lifetime ban on the group, while Hanson outlined policies on immigration, multiculturalism, and climate change.

Pauline Hanson , leader of the One Nation party, delivered her first speech at the National Press Club in Canberra after three decades in politics. During her address, the activist group GetUp remotely unfurled a banner behind her that read, I opposed a pay rise for workers while I took a $100,000 pay rise for myself.

The stunt momentarily distracted Hanson, but she continued with her speech, outlining plans to tighten Muslim immigration, end multiculturalism, and abolish the climate change department. The incident raised security concerns, with Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby demanding a lifetime ban on GetUp from the club and criticizing the security arrangements. Ashby claimed that assurances had been given that Hanson would receive security similar to that provided to Israeli dignitaries, but the stunt revealed vulnerabilities.

The club apologized to Hanson, stating that neither its staff nor contractors were involved, and footage was handed to the Australian Federal Police for investigation. The club's president, Tom Connell of Sky News, noted that preliminary footage suggested the banner was installed the day before the speech, and a person who bought a ticket triggered it remotely. David Sharaz, GetUp's media and campaigns lead and partner of Brittany Higgins, was identified as filming the incident and leaving abruptly.

The club will consider legal options after the AFP investigation concludes. Hanson's speech came at a time when One Nation's primary vote had surged past the Coalition and Labor, and she had been named preferred prime minister in some polls. She used the platform to advocate for a Royal Commission into the abuse of Australian workers, criticizing both major parties for failing to address the issue.

She also attacked the media, particularly journalist Sarah Martin of The Guardian for asking about her daughter's employment, calling Martin a trashy journalist. Hanson targeted SBS journalist Anna Henderson, saying [Anna] is going to be without a job if Hanson's plan to shut down the network proceeds. The One Nation leader also called for an end to multiculturalism, arguing that it divides the nation, and proposed stricter immigration controls to prioritize Australian values.

She criticized the Paris climate agreement and pledged to scrap the Department of Climate Change if elected, redirecting funds to drought relief and rural infrastructure. Hanson also reiterated her opposition to the Racial Discrimination Act and called for a plebiscite on Muslim immigration, echoing her long-held positions. Despite the disruption, Hanson's speech ran over by about 15 minutes, with party colleagues Barnaby Joyce, Malcolm Roberts, Sean Bell, and Tyron Whitten present, along with staff and supporters who cheered throughout.

The GetUp stunt drew widespread attention, with Ashby emphasizing that the incident compromised Hanson's security and questioning the club's ability to protect dignitaries. He pointed to David Sharaz's involvement, noting that Sharaz came to prominence after supporting his partner Brittany Higgins in her rape allegations against Bruce Lehrmann. The club reiterated that the banner was installed without permission by two persons who entered the building the previous day, and a third person activated it during the address.

They are cooperating with the AFP and will seek to recover costs for damage to the media wall. The stunt highlighted ongoing tensions between political figures and activist groups, with Hanson vowing to introduce laws to ban such disruptions. In her speech, Hanson also addressed the cost-of-living crisis, promising tax cuts and reduced government spending, while accusing the major parties of corruption. She defended her daughter's employment, stating that Lee Hanson earned her position based on merit.

The event underscored Hanson's enduring influence in Australian politics, with her party experiencing a resurgence despite past controversies. The security breach will likely fuel debates about protest rights versus safety at political events, with both sides claiming justification. As the AFP investigation proceeds, the National Press Club faces scrutiny over its security protocols. The incident also raises questions about the extent of GetUp's tactics and potential legal repercussions.

For now, Hanson remains focused on her campaign, using the disruption to galvanize support and criticize her opponents. The speech, despite the interruption, reinforced her core messages and showcased her ability to command attention in a crowded political landscape. The fallout from the stunt will continue to unfold as the AFP interviews witnesses and reviews footage.

Meanwhile, political analysts are observing the impact on One Nation's poll numbers and the broader implications for protest tactics in Australia





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