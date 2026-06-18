Ghosting in Recruitment: The Human Cost of Long Hiring Funnels and AI

A seasoned candidate's experience of prolonged silence after a comprehensive interview process reveals a broader trend of applicant ghosting in the modern workforce. Academic insights and industry data highlight how extended hiring funnels, fragmented responsibilities, and AI‑driven metrics encourage short‑sighted, transaction‑centric practices. The article argues that companies must embed an applicant‑experience function to protect reputation, maintain fairness, and promote respect for all candidates.

The candidate's story began with a long and intense interview process at a large organization that promised a dream job. He invested dozens of hours, spent days on preparation, and felt a strong connection to the company's culture and mission.

Reaching the final round should have felt like the culmination of his effort, but instead it turned into a period of silence that lasted more than two months. Frustrated and disappointed, he decided to write a letter to the hiring team. The letter was written with genuine enthusiasm, gratitude for the opportunity, and a candid expression of his disappointment after being left in limbo.

When the organization did not respond, the candidate's frustration deepened, and he began to see the silence as an injustice rather than a mere inconvenience. A psychology professor named Carol Kulik, who studies hiring practices at a university in Australia, argued that companies often fail to recognize the impact of treating applicants poorly. She suggested that the organization could have benefited from the candor in the letter.

She explained that when firms encounter a steady stream of applications for open roles and do not receive market feedback about how their actions affect applicants, they become blind to the consequences of their cold conduct. Kulik's insights provide a framework for understanding why ghosting is a growing problem in modern hiring.

In addition, she notes that hiring funnels have become longer and more complex, especially for professional, graduate, managerial, and high‑salary positions. Because employers now involve multiple stakeholders, including external recruiting vendors, the responsibility for candidate experience is fragmented. A lack of a dedicated role that focuses on applicant experience means communication is often missed or delayed. AI and applicant‑tracking systems also contribute to a more transactional process that prioritizes cost‑per‑hire and time‑to‑fill rather than the satisfaction of the candidate.

As hiring moves through more stages, and as compensation decisions rely on data points that do not capture applicant sentiment, the risk of ghosting increases. Kulik warned that when a growing focus is placed on efficiency and cost savings, the first thing that drops is basic decency.

However, the hiring process presents a unique chance for firms to showcase their values to potential employees and stakeholders. Strong engagement, timely response, and clear messaging not only attract the best talent but also preserve the company's reputation among future customers and partners who may have been rejected. The lesson for hiring managers is that a deliberately human approach can coexist with efficient technology.

Companies should create a formal applicant experience function, set transparent metrics that include feedback completion, and ensure consistent practice across all stages of the funnel. The threat of ghosting is real, but it can be mitigated by a culture that values open communication, respects the investment of every applicant, and recognises that today's job seekers are as likely to become future clients as future colleagues





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Candidate Experience Hiring Process AI Recruitment Ghosting Hiring Funnel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Suggests Syria Handle Hezbollah, Criticizes Israel's CampaignUS President Donald Trump stated he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Syria should be responsible for combating Hezbollah in Lebanon, criticizing Israel's campaign as too violent and causing excessive casualties. Trump cited a Human Rights Watch report on Lebanese deaths and praised Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa's capability against Hezbollah.

Read more »

Newborn chimpanzee receives human donor colostrum after injury at Rockhampton ZooA week-old baby chimpanzee named Cassie is receiving round-the-clock care at Rockhampton Zoo after being dropped by her mother, fracturing her femur. The infant is being hand-reared with formula and donated human colostrum to provide essential antibodies. The ultimate goal is to reunite her with her mother, Sile, a 19-year-old first-time alpha female.

Read more »

Tasmania Devils target Jack Ginnivan as Collingwood eyes Power free agentTasmania Devils have Jack Ginnivan on their recruitment whiteboard, according to Eddie McGuire, while Collingwood flags potential in-game pitch for a star Port Adelaide free agent. The Devils have $5M signing bonus pool and can sign up to 18 uncontracted players across 2027-28 without a trade. Other targets include Sam Lalor, Finn O'Sullivan, Logan Morris, Charlie Comben, Tom Green and Nate Caddy. Meanwhile, Fremantle may consider bringing back Lachie Neale after the season.

Read more »

Pauline Hanson’s Divisive Speech Condemned by Human Rights and Anti-Islamophobia OfficialsPauline Hanson’s National Press Club address, which targeted transgender rights, immigration, and Islam, has been condemned by human rights and anti-Islamophobia officials as divisive and dangerous. Critics warn her rhetoric encourages racism and discrimination, while supporters defend her stance on national identity.

Read more »