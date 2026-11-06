Myer unveils 71st Christmas windows as David Jones enters administration

Myer launched its Toy Story themed Christmas windows in Bourke Street Mall, drawing crowds despite the collapse of rival David Jones. Myer executive chair Olivia Wirth promised the store will be here for many Christmases to come.

Myer unveiled its 71st Christmas windows display in Bourke Street Mall on Friday morning, themed around Toy Story, as crowds gathered to watch Santa reveal the installation.

The event took place a day after the collapse of rival department store David Jones, which entered administration. Myer executive chair Olivia Wirth used the occasion to promise the store would endure, saying: We will be here for many Christmases to come. The unveiling drew dozens of people of all ages to Myer, while a handful of would-be shoppers and bargain hunters gathered outside David Jones.

Also read David Jones collapses as store closures expected before Christmas

Inside Myer Toy Story Window Display

They waited to see what would remain on shelves once the troubled retailer lifted its shutters at 10am, with some carrying gift cards burning holes in their pockets. The Toy Story display features toys that nod, move limbs, shake heads and rotate in the first two windows. These depict the start of Woody's hunt for perfect Christmas presents and Buzz Lightyear on party preparation duties.

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Myer said the display took more than 10,000 hours to create, with Disney Pixar Easter eggs hidden in all six windows. The windows will be on display for two months from Saturday. There were no dramatic lights or huge sets as in some previous years, a change noted by onlookers. Kahlani Ives, aged 9, who was invited to preview the windows ahead of the official opening, gave her verdict: Cool and exciting.

Liz Hammond, a Templestowe woman, said she lucked out by accidentally coming across the display. She had journeyed into the city to spend a David Jones gift card but drifted over to Myer once anticipation built. Everyone just had a big smile on their face as soon as it was unveiled, it's just a good feeling, she said. Hammond added: I can't imagine anything else but DJs being there to be honest.

Shoppers Mood Muted by David Jones Collapse

Shoppers' Christmas joy was muted by sadness and uncertainty surrounding what could happen next door at David Jones as the company is in administration. Myer's own future is far from rosy, with the department giant recording a near $300 million loss last financial year. Wirth is banking on in-person Christmas experiences bringing in hundreds of thousands of people to bricks and mortar stores over the peak spending period.

David Jones' collapse is linked with months of unpaid rent owed to Westfield. Wirth said Myer's relationship with landlords was good, but the conversations are always robust. We're all in the business of making money and turning a profit, she said. While Wirth kept mum on Myer's share price jump off the back of its rival's troubles, she emphasised differences between the nation's two biggest department stores and said the Christmas period was no different to any other years.

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Wirth Highlights Myer Business Differences

Our business is a very different one from David Jones, Myer is a store for everyone, she said in Melbourne upon the Christmas windows unveiling. We offer brands for everyone, we're not playing in the luxury market. We've got a strong beauty business, a strong fashion business, a very strong home and kids business, so a diversified business. We also have speciality stores as well so a very different makeup than some of the other competitors in the market.

Regardless of what happens over the festive period and beyond, Wirth offered this promise: We'll be here for many Christmases to come.