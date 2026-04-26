Gianluigi Buffon’s Panic Attack and the Turning Point of His Career

Gianluigi Buffon recounts the pivotal moment in his career when a panic attack before a Juventus-Reggina match in 2004 nearly ended his football journey. His goalkeeping coach’s reassurance and his own mental resilience helped him overcome the crisis, leading to a remarkable performance that redefined his approach to the game.

In February 2004, just before a crucial Juventus -Reggina match, Gianluigi Buffon experienced one of the most defining moments of his career. With Juventus trailing by six points in the league and only 13 games remaining, the atmosphere was tense and pessimistic.

The team had just suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Roma but had managed a Coppa Italia semi-final victory over Inter on penalties. Despite still being in contention for the Champions League and the league title, Buffon felt a deep sense of defeat. The evening was cold and wet, with the stadium only half-full, amplifying the sense of despair. As he warmed up, Buffon noticed something was wrong—his muscles felt off, and he struggled to breathe.

A tightness in his diaphragm made him dizzy, and he feared something was seriously wrong. His goalkeeping coach, Bordon, noticed his distress and suggested he take a break, telling him he didn’t have to play. This simple reassurance gave Buffon a moment of relief, easing the pressure he felt. He walked around the pitch, trying to calm his racing thoughts.

He considered leaving but knew that if he did, he might never return. Instead, he focused on getting through the 90 minutes, telling himself he could quit afterward if needed. This mental trick gave him the strength to continue. After a brief warm-up, he felt a surge of adrenaline, which temporarily alleviated his panic.

Once the game started, he made crucial saves, including a remarkable stop against Reggio’s Ciccio Cozza, proving to himself that he could overcome his fears. This moment became a turning point in his career, teaching him the power of mental resilience and self-belief





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Gianluigi Buffon Juventus Panic Attack Mental Resilience Football Career

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