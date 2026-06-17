Giant Australian Cuttlefish Fail to Appear for Annual Breeding Season, Sparking Fears of Population Collapse

Giant Australian cuttlefish have not arrived in Whyalla's waters for their annual breeding aggregation, raising concerns about the impact of a harmful algal bloom. Tourism operators fear economic losses, while scientists await survey results.

The giant Australian cuttlefish, a unique marine species known for its spectacular annual aggregation, has mysteriously failed to appear in its usual breeding grounds off the coast of Whyalla in South Australia.

Normally, tens of thousands of these cuttlefish gather in the Upper Spencer Gulf during the winter months to mate and lay eggs, creating a world-renowned natural phenomenon. However, this year, divers and tourism operators report seeing only a handful of individuals across the entire 8-kilometer stretch of coastline. The absence has sparked alarm among scientists, environmentalists, and local businesses that rely on the cuttlefish-driven tourism economy.

The suspected culprit is a harmful algal bloom that occurred in South Australian waters earlier this year. While the exact cause of the cuttlefish disappearance remains under investigation by the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) and the Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA), researchers fear that the bloom may have devastated the cuttlefish population. The bloom, which was extensive and toxic to many marine species, may have directly killed cuttlefish or depleted their food sources.

A full population survey is scheduled for next week to assess the scale of the decline. Local dive shop owner and marine scientist Manny Katz expressed deep concern, stating that the cuttlefish should have arrived in large numbers given the current water temperatures, yet they are almost entirely absent. This is not the first time the giant Australian cuttlefish population has faced a crisis.

Veteran diver and environmentalist Tony Bramley, who has observed the species in the region for nearly four decades, recalls previous crashes in 1997-1998 due to commercial fishing and an unexplained collapse in 2013 when numbers plummeted from 200,000 to a mere 8,000. In both instances, the population eventually recovered, but the current situation appears even worse.

Bramley described it as unprecedented in his four decades of experience, noting that not even the 2013 low compares to what they are seeing now. The decline has far-reaching implications: the annual Cuttlefest festival, a major tourist attraction for Whyalla, is underway but lacks its star participants. Mayor Phill Stone remains cautiously optimistic, suggesting that higher-than-normal sea temperatures might be delaying the cuttlefish migration rather than causing mortality.

However, the scientific community stresses the need for data before drawing conclusions, with SARDI's executive director Mike Steer urging patience until the upcoming survey provides a clearer picture. The uncertainty leaves the town and conservationists anxiously waiting for answers that could determine the fate of this iconic species and the local economy





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Giant Australian Cuttlefish Algal Bloom Whyalla Population Decline Marine Conservation

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