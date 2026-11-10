Giant Rose Coral Colony Off Cocos Islands Stretches Over One Kilometre

Researchers mapping a kilometre-long rose coral colony off the Cocos Islands are using DNA testing to find out whether it is one organism or many genetically distinct individuals.

Researchers have mapped a kilometre-long rose coral colony thriving in waters off the Cocos Islands, Australia's most remote inhabited territory. The formation is one of the largest ever recorded, and a team that included Adelaide University marine biologist JP Hobbs has examined it in detail.

For scale, the colony covers the equivalent of approximately 100 buses laid end to end. Its area is three times the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Local divers have seen parts of the colony over decades, but the research team only formally mapped and examined the formation in recent months.

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Mapping the Rose Coral Colony Off Cocos Islands

JP Hobbs said the research team began with a tape measure and switched to GPS tracking once the size of the colony became apparent. The early dives revealed how large the formation was.

After a few dives, the team realised they were running out of air before they could reach the end of the coral. Dr Hobbs said the dive sites were around 600 metres apart and wondered whether the coral could be connected. It took 12 dives to finally map the full extent of the colony.

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How a Local Dive Operator Sparked the Research

Dieter Gerhard, a dive operator based on the Cocos Islands, alerted Dr Hobbs to the mega coral. Mr Gerhard first spotted the coral expanse more than 30 years ago, but he had no concept of how big it was.

During conversations with Dr Hobbs, Mr Gerhard made clear that the far end of the coral could not be seen from the water. His account helped convince the research team that a formal survey was needed.

Genetic Testing to Determine the Colony Make-Up

Working with researchers from Queensland Museum and James Cook University, the team is now conducting genetic testing to determine how the colony is made up. The central question is whether the formation is one organism or many genetically distinct individuals.

Dr Hobbs said the team has collected about 50 samples along the coral. The genetic results will show whether the colony is one individual or many, and they will shape how scientists understand its origins.

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Dr Hobbs also said that understanding why the rose coral is thriving in deeper waters could help other coral species. He suggested the findings could show whether deep water areas can act as a refuge for shallow water corals that are damaged by a bleaching event or a cyclone.

Marine Parks and Future Research Interest

Mr Gerhard believes there is still more to be discovered around the islands. He said there is currently greater interest in the area because both the Cocos Islands and Christmas Island have been declared marine parks.

The waters around the Cocos Islands were declared marine parks in 2022, which has attracted more researchers to the region. Dr Hobbs said the islands are special because of their isolated position in the middle of nowhere in the Indian Ocean.

Dr Hobbs added that these unique aspects give researchers the opportunity to answer questions that apply around the world. The rose coral colony is therefore likely to remain a focus for scientists as genetic results become available.