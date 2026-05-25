Giants' Surge and Lions' Struggle in a Memorable Showdown

A thrilling game between Brisbane and GWS in Sydney, with the Giants' small forward brigade causing havoc and the Lions' decision-making being erratic, resulting in a memorable outcome.

Callum Brown was one of eight multiple goalkickers for GWS as the Giants thrashed two-time reigning premiers Brisbane in Sydney. The game had an unusually consequential outcome for this time of year, with Brisbane struggling with a less-than-stellar run of form and GWS facing the task of staying in touch with the bottom of the top 10.

The Giants' potent small forward brigade pressured the Lions into uncharacteristic mistakes and unfavourable situations, with much of the damage done from the front half. The Lions' decision-making was erratic through the onslaught, with their rate in the third quarter being the worst for any side





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Football GWS Giants Brisbane Lions Multiple Goalkickers Scoring Term Scoring From Defensive Half Controlling Tempo Pressuring Kicker Uncontested Marks Decision-Making Game Plan Pressure Rate Third Quarter Front Half Defensive Half Tempo Marks Controlling Tempo Pressuring Kicker Uncontested Marks Decision-Making Game Plan Pressure Rate Third Quarter Front Half Defensive Half

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