Giggle CEO Seeks High Court Appeal in Discrimination Case Over Transgender Exclusion

Sall Grover, CEO of the women-only app Giggle, is preparing a special leave application to the High Court after the Full Federal Court found she directly discriminated against transgender woman Roxanne Tickle. The case centers on Tickle's 2021 exclusion from the platform and raises broader legal questions about sex-based definitions, female-only spaces, and anti-discrimination law in Australia.

Giggle for Girls CEO Sall Grover is preparing an application for special leave to appeal to the High Court of Australia, challenging the Full Federal Court's decision in the discrimination case Giggle v Tickle.

The case originated when transgender woman Roxanne Tickle sued Grover and her women-only app after being barred from the platform in 2021. The Federal Court initially ruled that Giggle had engaged in unlawful indirect discrimination, finding that the female-only policy imposed a condition with a disproportionate impact on transgender women. Following appeals, the Full Federal Court ultimately determined that Grover had directly discriminated against Tickle.

In a statement, Grover and Giggle expressed disagreement with key aspects of the legal reasoning, arguing the case raises national questions about the meaning of sex, the scope of sex-based protections, and the right to establish female-only spaces. They contend these issues extend beyond their platform to affect women's services, sports, advocacy groups, and other areas where sex-based distinctions have been recognised.

The appeal seeks High Court clarification on Australian anti-discrimination law, emphasizing the case's substantial public importance and its potential impact on balancing competing rights in numerous settings





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Giggle V Tickle Sall Grover High Court Appeal Transgender Discrimination Australian Anti-Discrimination Law Female-Only Spaces Roxanne Tickle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why the safest path to a high salary may no longer be a degreeThe advice for many has long been 'get a degree to earn more' — but the labour market is also rewarding vocational skills.

Read more »

ICAC Operation Navarra live: Former Parramatta CEO Gail Connolly returns to the witness boxConnolly is accused of subverting recruitment practices, disclosing confidential information for her own benefit and spying on council staff and an elected official.

Read more »

ICAC Operation Navarra live: Former Parramatta CEO Gail Connolly returns to the witness boxConnolly is accused of subverting recruitment practices, disclosing confidential information for her own benefit and spying on council staff and an elected official.

Read more »

Volkswagen Amarok R: High-performance ute ruled outThe sporty Amarok W600 is just around the corner, but Volkswagen says there won’t be an R version of the ute as that nameplate is ‘sacred’.

Read more »