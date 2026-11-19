Cynthia Nixon discusses how The Gilded Age mirrors contemporary fights for equality and extreme wealth imbalance, while reflecting on her on-screen partnership with Christine Baranski and the show's portrayal of female power.

Cynthia Nixon says The Gilded Age has unexpectedly gained political fire as American wealth inequality and the age of robber barons have returned to public debate.

The series, which borrows its setting, name and themes from the late 19th century, could easily slide into soap opera were it not for a persistent political thread tying many of its stories together. In an interview, Nixon said any period drama is always viewed through the lens of its own time. Nixon plays Ada Brook, who began the series as a once-penniless unmarried sister of family matriarch Agnes van Rhijn, played by Christine Baranski.

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Ada Brook Inheritance Changes Power Dynamics

Their father had squandered the family wealth, so Agnes married the emotionally abusive Arnold van Rhijn and spinster Ada came to live with them as part of the package. Ada's fortunes changed across the show's third and fourth seasons after the death of her husband, Reverend Luke Forte, played by Robert Sean Leonard, when she discovered he came from a wealthy Boston family and his death left her a massive inheritance.

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The twist shifts Ada's power in the household as Agnes's recedes, after Agnes's son Oscar, played by Blake Ritson, lost the van Rhijn fortune to a swindler. Nixon said the parallels to 2026 are striking. She noted that women, African Americans, immigrants and working-class people are still fighting for equality and a bigger piece of the pie.

She added that people at the upper echelons of society have made so much money through a combination of quirk, genius, being in the right place at the right time and determination that they do not know what to do with it. As their wealth increases, everyone else's wealth decreases, she said, and this terrible imbalance must lead either to a restructuring of society or a revolution.

Nixon Praises Baranski Acting Partnership

Ada and Agnes operate as a two-woman stage drama within the ornate frame of the show, and Nixon said she relishes their shared screen time. She recalled that when she was first cast, the first thing she heard was creator Julian Fellowes, which was very exciting, the second was that it was the 1880s, also very exciting, and the third was Christine Baranski.

Nixon said working with Baranski is a delight and recalled Baranski saying that the reversal in fortunes is a terrible thing for Agnes as a character but a wonderful thing for Christine as an actor. Nixon compared acting to throwing a ball as hard as you can and having the other person catch it and throw it back, adding that with Baranski as your acting partner you do not have to lob softballs and can use everything you have got.

The Gilded Age also offers a specific spin on female power. While the wider world at the time was dominated by men and money, it subtly nods to ways women and minorities expressed power and sometimes controlled their destinies.

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19th Century Socialite Culture Women Power

Nixon said doors were closed to women in most professions and women of a certain class were forbidden from working, so they took the seemingly ridiculous world of balls, tea parties, afternoon visits and calling cards and turned it into an industry that determined who was in, who was out and who had power. Having money was not enough, Nixon added, noting that shipping dynasty matriarch Mrs Astor was sort of the original mean girl deciding who was in and who was out, and god help you if you crossed her because there was no help for you.

Nixon's reflections come after a career that includes a Tony Award-winning performance in Rabbit Hole and an Emmy-nominated performance as Eleanor Roosevelt in the HBO film Warm Springs. She said characters she has played are never too far away, especially one she is still playing and still working on, because on some level her brain and body are still thinking about and unpacking them. She said she feels they are definitely with her all the time.

Nixon New York Heritage Architecture Appreciation

Much of Nixon's working life has been spent in New York, and she said many parts of the city retain the heritage architecture built during the actual Gilded Age. Nixon described life as being like a movie, where you think the movie started playing when you walked into it but it has been playing for millions of years.

She said she grew up with amazing Stanford White-designed buildings, the New York Public Library and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and it never occurred to her when they were built, why they were built and who commissioned them. Now when she walks around and sees beautiful houses on Fifth Avenue and other places, she said she has a much deeper understanding that these were not just erected as public buildings.

In many cases people used to live in them, she said, and that is mind-blowing to her.