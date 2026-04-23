Gina Rinehart Pledges $200 Million to Combat Veteran Homelessness in Australia

Hancock Prospecting boss Gina Rinehart commits $200 million to acquire properties and provide housing for over 6,000 homeless Australian veterans, alongside calls for government action and bureaucratic streamlining.

Gina Rinehart , the executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting , has announced a significant commitment of $200 million to address the critical issue of veteran homelessness in Australia .

This substantial pledge will be dedicated to the acquisition of properties across the nation, aiming to provide secure and dignified housing for over 6,000 Australian veterans currently experiencing homelessness. The initiative involves a nationwide assessment of suitable buildings for purchase and conversion into high-quality residential accommodation.

A key focus of this project is ensuring the chosen locations offer veterans convenient access to employment opportunities, reliable transportation networks, essential services, and comprehensive support systems, fostering their reintegration into civilian life and promoting long-term stability. Rinehart, recognized as the Honorary Guardian of Australian veterans by Soldier On Australia, has a longstanding history of supporting armed services personnel through substantial contributions to organizations like Soldier On, the SAS Resources Fund, Commando Welfare Trust, Legacy, and the RSL.

She expressed her shock upon learning the extent of veteran homelessness, deeming it unacceptable and urging others to contribute to alleviating this tragedy. Rinehart also highlighted the broader housing crisis in Australia, attributing it to factors such as government delays in approvals and permits, high taxes, and record immigration levels.

However, she specifically emphasized the urgent need to address the plight of veterans, acknowledging that her contribution alone will not solve the problem. She proposed innovative solutions, including repurposing unused military barracks, such as the Leeuwin and Irwin facilities in Western Australia, to provide immediate housing for homeless veterans.

Furthermore, Rinehart criticized bureaucratic inefficiencies and advocated for streamlining government departments, suggesting that vacated office spaces could be utilized to house veterans, pensioners, and individuals escaping violence or abuse, with funds saved from reduced bureaucracy being redirected to support these initiatives. This commitment builds upon Hancock Prospecting’s previous efforts in veteran support, exemplified by the $10 million Sir Valston Hancock House in South Perth, which opened in September 2024.

This purpose-built facility, managed by the Australian Air Force Association WA (RAAFA), has already provided approximately 3,500 nights of safe accommodation to veterans who would otherwise be facing homelessness. Named in honor of Rinehart’s uncle, Sir Valston Eldridge Hancock, a decorated WWII veteran and former Chief of Air Staff, the facility demonstrates a tangible impact on the lives of veterans.

RAAFA WA CEO Michelle Fyfe emphasized the facility’s success in restoring dignity, stability, and hope to Western Australian veterans, noting that it reached full capacity within three months of opening, underscoring the growing need for such support. The program has not only provided shelter but also facilitated employment, family reconnection, and overall life rebuilding for veterans.

Fyfe credited Rinehart and Hancock Prospecting’s vision and generosity as being instrumental in making this initiative a reality, highlighting the profound difference it is making in the lives of those who have served their country





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Gina Rinehart Hancock Prospecting Veteran Homelessness Australia Housing Philanthropy Military RAAFA Sir Valston Hancock House

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