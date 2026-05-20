Giro d'Italia: Narváez triumphs over Mas for third win

Jhonatan Narváez of the UAE Team Emirates XRG emerged victorious over enric Mas of the Movistar team after a thrilling 195km ride from Porcari to Chiavari, winning his third stage of this year's Giro d'Italia, as Afonso Eulálio retained the pink jersey leader in the general classification.

Giro d'Italia: Narváez storms past Mas for third win as Eulálio keeps pink jersey. Favorite Vingegaard stays 27 seconds behind leader. Underneath, the passage highlights the third stage win by Jhonatan Narváez , the man currently on top of the overall standings .

Although enric Mas, a three-time Vuelta a España runner-up, was desperate for a stage victory on his Giro d'Italia debut, he was not able to outride the determined Narváez, who claimed his fifth stage win of the year in the Giro d'Italia





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jhonatan Narváez UAE Team Emirates XRG Enric Mas Movistar Giro D'italia Stage 11 Overall Standings Gero Voghelli Roberto Boado Bahrain Victorious Porcari Chiavari Beto Cuevas Fifth Stage Win Breakaways Climbs Descents Breakaway Riders Giro D'italia General Classification

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

London stabbing of journalist ordered by third party acting for Iran, court toldPouria Zeraati, who worked for a dissident Farsi-language broadcaster, was attacked outside his home in 2024

Read more »

Vingegaard fails to snatch pink jersey as Ganna triumphs in Giro time trialFilippo Ganna won stage 10 of the Giro D’Italia while Jonas Vingegaard reduced the gap on pink jersey holder Eulálio to 27s

Read more »

Three Aussies in Giro d'Italia top 10 after key time trialBen O'Connor uses his Perth experience to impress in the Giro d'Italia's only time trial stage of 2026, leapfrogging fellow West Australian Jai Hindley in the overall standings, with another Perth boy Michael Storer just behind them.

Read more »

Cats coach Scott denies role for trip with NguyenAccording to News Corp, Nguyen and football manager Andrew Mackie were staying the same hotel as Scott while visiting Sydney for the 2023 football season. The trip was done before Nguyen was reported for alleged fraud and the investigation into Geelong's administration of player payment and third-party deals. After an audit by Cats, they were fined for administrative errors. Cats coach Chris Scott stated that he never took part in the trip with Nguyen and that he was unaware of any third-party involvement.

Read more »