Gisèle Pelicot says she is deeply shocked that nude images of her were used without consent to promote a psychoanalyst's book on coercive control. She will pursue legal action against publisher Tinbad and author Sabine Prokhoris.

Gisèle Pelicot says she is deeply shocked that nude photographs of her were used without her consent to promote a psychoanalyst's book about coercive control.

She said she will pursue legal action against the publisher Tinbad and the author Sabine Prokhoris. Pelicot, now 73, became a global icon in the fight against sexual violence during a 2024 trial in which her former husband was convicted of drugging and raping her. He also recruited 49 other men to rape her while she was unconscious.

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Pelicot Shocks Over Privacy Exploitation

To promote an essay written by psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris, the publishing house Tinbad sent some media nude photographs and graphic videos of Pelicot that her husband had taken, according to the French weekly Le Canard Enchaîné. I am deeply shocked that images from the most intimate part of my private life are being displayed and exploited for commercial purposes, Pelicot told broadcaster BFMTV. I refuse to let my privacy become an advertising tool.

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Today I find myself once again humiliated, exposed and hurt, Pelicot told the broadcaster. As if the ordeal of the trial had not been enough. Tinbad apologised, describing the episode as an unfortunate communication error. The publisher said it had not sent any images of rape or any pornographic videos to the press, while not denying that nude photographs had been distributed.

Prokhoris said she placed full responsibility for the inappropriate promotional campaign on her publisher. She said that her book's subject was not the so-called Pelicot affair but a critical examination of the notion of psychological control and domination. One chapter of the book concerns the Pelicot case. According to the book's back-cover blurb, the essay calls for readers to think freely about the notion of coercive control, described as a cornerstone of #MeToo orthodoxy.

Publisher Ends Book Print Run

The blurb says: These psychological situations, fundamentally ambiguous in nature, involve each of the parties in an equally responsible, though not symmetrical, way. Tinbad said that no further print runs of the book would be produced beyond the 280 copies already in circulation. AFP did not receive a copy of the book nor any of its promotional materials. The 72-year-old had a choice to stay anonymous and undertake the trial in secret.

She chose the opposite, saying she wanted to prevent what happened to her from happening to anyone else.