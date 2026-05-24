Giving yourself a pep talk

Realizing that libido was low, she made effort to make it a priority, by shifting her mindset and creating upbeat pep talks with herself.

This is how we do it: 'I thought I’d never want to have sex again – then I gave myself a pep talk '.

'I felt guilty because I love him and want to make him happy. About five years ago, my libido was so low I thought if I never had sex again, I’d be fine. I’m not sure what was causing it. It was during the pandemic and I was stressed by that, or perhaps it was due to hormonal changes that come with perimenopause.

It was like something in my brain wasn’t working, and I just couldn’t get it together. I didn’t feel like myself and Edwin and I were arguing more. When we talked about it, he’d say: 'What’s going on? You don’t want to have sex with me’.

And I’d reply: 'It’s not that. It’s that I don’t want to do anything’. It was stressful because we’ve been together for 26 years and he has always been up for it. I felt guilty because I love him and want to make him happy.

So I knew that sex was something that still needed to happen in our relationship.





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pep Talk Sex Drive Making It A Priority Shifting Mindset Creating Upbeat Pep Talks Making Effort Libido Low Adjusting To Hormones Newly Budding Romance Ysteine List Ionic

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