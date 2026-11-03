Glenn Maxwell Retires from International T20 Cricket and Victoria at 38

Glenn Maxwell has retired from international T20 cricket and Victoria, ending his Australia short-format career after 130 T20 internationals and 2,897 runs. He will continue playing in the Big Bash and other T20 leagues.

Australian short-form cricket star Glenn Maxwell has retired from international cricket, ending his career for Australia in the T20 team and his time representing Victoria.

Glenn Maxwell Retires From T20 Cricket

The 38-year-old announced the decision on The Final Word, after previously retiring from one-day international cricket in 2025. He will continue playing Twenty20 cricket in the Big Bash and other leagues. Maxwell represented Australia at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka earlier this year, his last appearance for his country. Across his career he played 130 T20 internationals, scoring 2,897 runs at 28.97 with a strike rate of 154.42.

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He scored five centuries and 12 fifties, with a high score of 145 not out against Sri Lanka in 2016, and also took 51 wickets and claimed 62 catches. Maxwell said he had a small hope that he would be given a game in the first T20 in Melbourne on November 21, but he understood the direction the team was taking.

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He said there would be a lot of change over the next 12 to 24 months with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics coming up. He added that the selectors need to get their eyeballs on young guys and expose them to international pressure they cannot always get from a BBL fixture. Maxwell also admitted an MCG send-off would have pushed back a required injection on his knee to be ready for the Big Bash.

Maxwell Focuses On Knee Rehab For BBL

He said there was a positive either way and as soon as that door was shut, he was able to put time back into his body. He said eight weeks of solid rehab would make sure he is strong and ready for the BBL coming up.

He called it the small fairytale you see heroes and idols go through and said no other format would have made him ask for it, except this one where it has almost felt like home over the last 15 years. Post the last one-day game for Victoria, Maxwell told his teammates that was going to be his last game for the state.

He said speaking to his teammates and letting them know was probably harder than he thought it was going to be, and he got a little choked up. He said knowing they played such a huge role in his whole career, every time he came back, had great teammates there and a lot of support from the state.

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Maxwell Announces Victoria Retirement

He scored seven runs batting at No.7 for Victoria in a one-dayer last month before delivering the news that he would never again pull on the Big V. Maxwell said he is grateful for the time he was able to play for his country. If you had offered him that career when he first walked into the Vic change rooms in 2009-ish, he would have bitten your hand off.

He said he would have said that was no chance to happen. He is extremely grateful to have played that much for his country and to hopefully inspire some kids who want to take the game up, to want to play differently and to be open and vulnerable and to not shy away and be themselves.

Maxwell also played seven Tests for Australia, but none on home soil despite several calls for him to get a chance in the middle order. He said it was pretty incredible when even getting his first Test cap, well and truly before he was probably ready. He also played 149 ODIs and enjoyed an expansive and productive first-class and List A career with Victoria.

Reflecting On Maxwell Cricket Legacy

He said it was pretty exciting and he is glad they took a gamble on him and glad he could, at different stages, repay the faith and be afforded the chance to play as much, for as far, as he did. He hit the winning runs in the famous 2021 T20 World Cup final. The announcement closes the book on an international career that also took in seven Test matches and 149 ODIs, and state representation for Victoria.

Maxwell will continue to play Twenty20 cricket in the Big Bash and other leagues.