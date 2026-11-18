New research claims most human-induced regeneration carbon projects in Australia show little tree cover increase, despite being used to offset emissions. Carbon credit companies reject the findings.

New research has found that most Human Induced Regeneration carbon projects in Australia show little to no increase in tree cover, despite claims of regenerating native forests for around 16 years.

The study, led by Professor Andrew Macintosh of the Australian National University and the University of New South Wales, examined 50 projects using sharper satellite imagery. It was published this week by the Australian Conservation Foundation. The research claims phantom forests in the semi-arid outback are being used to create carbon credits that allow fossil fuel companies to keep polluting. Satellite images show tree cover has barely changed on these properties, even during a historically wet triple-dip La Nina period.

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Phantom Forests Fail To Materialise On Wancobra Property

Most projects claim they have been regenerating native forests for approximately 16 years, so the forests should be mature and clearly visible from satellites. One property examined is Wancobra, 160 kilometres north of Bourke in New South Wales, which became a carbon farm under former owner and ex-cricketer Glenn McGrath. Macintosh pointed out stands of craggy eucalypts and decades-old mulga at Wancobra.

He said the site should be a 16-year-old forest, but called it an ancient woodland with nothing that could be attributed to the carbon project. Macintosh described HIR as a 1.5 billion to 2 billion dollar scam. He is the biggest burr under the carbon farming industry saddle and for almost a decade has said the forests these projects are supposed to create simply will not appear.

The vast majority of Australia's 429 HIR properties, covering an area larger than Japan, are on marginal rangelands. HIR generates so many carbon credits at such low cost that it has become the backbone of Australia's carbon offset market. It provides one-third of the credits bought by big emitters to meet their emissions reduction targets under the government's Safeguard Mechanism. Each carbon credit represents one tonne of emissions removed from or prevented from being released to the atmosphere.

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The study examined 50 projects and found little difference between HIR projects and non-project control areas that surround them. Professor David Eldridge, a co-author and former principal research scientist with the NSW environment department, said he was gobsmacked that phantom forests in outback areas north-west of Bourke could earn carbon credits for forest regrowth. He said some of these areas have never grown forests and will never grow forests.

The Australian Conservation Foundation said the findings show coal and gas companies should be banned from claiming offsets as their own emissions cuts. Adam Bandt, the foundation's chief executive and a former Australian Greens leader, said large emitters, particularly oil and gas companies, were left relying on phantom forests and invisible trees. He said these greenwash new mines rather than paying for measures that actually reduced emissions.

Greenwash Allows Fossil Fuel Giants To Expand Operations

Bandt added that coal and gas love these scam offsets because it allows them to keep expanding and making the climate crisis worse. He said the safeguard mechanism was meant to cut climate pollution and protect us from big coal and gas threatening our lives and livelihoods, but it is not working. Putting more climate pollution into the atmosphere now could push us past dangerous tipping points, he said.

It cannot be offset, and the science tells us to keep coal and gas in the ground. Macintosh said the evidence showed the projects were by and large not regenerating forest, but had created more than 60 million carbon credits worth up to 2 billion dollars. The report said the safeguard mechanism was being materially undermined by poor-quality credits.

It said a flood of cheap, low integrity credits was making it cheaper in many cases for big polluters to pay for offsets rather than make direct emissions cuts. There have been more than 430 human-induced regeneration projects in Australia since 2013, covering an area of 38 million hectares, larger than Japan. The federal government is currently reviewing the safeguard policy, as required under legislation.

Climate change minister Chris Bowen has previously described offsets as a critical part of the net in net zero. The government is also formulating a new method of carbon farming that critics fear might perpetuate the worst elements of HIR in future decades. Critics of Macintosh and his team, and there are many in government and industry, say they are simply wrong. They take issue with his methods and his conclusions.

They insist the new biomass is there, but it is just accumulating in ways that are not always evident in the tree canopy, and early regeneration cannot be seen by satellites. They argue the science about forest growth and the technology to measure it have evolved well beyond the data sets Macintosh uses. Multiple studies and audits prove the offsets from HIR are genuine, they say.

Industry Defends Methodology With Alternative Metrics

Cath Waters is the head scientist at carbon company GreenCollar and an expert in rangelands. She said we just do not get issued credits unless we can prove with evidence that these things are happening. It is frustrating when people cannot see that because they are using the wrong metrics and the wrong tools, she said.

A Green Collar spokesperson said these are some of the most closely examined carbon projects in the country, and the evidence on the ground shows they are working. The spokesperson added that carbon is stored in stems, branches, leaves, roots and dead timber. Satellite canopy products see leaves from above. They do not measure the wood and roots where most of that carbon sits.

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Green Collar said it stood firmly behind the integrity of its human-induced regeneration projects and expressed frustration that the report had not been publicly released or published in a peer-reviewed journal. It said the researchers had judged these carbon projects with satellite pictures and a single field visit.

Skye Glenday, chief executive of Climate Friendly, another carbon credit project developer, said the criticisms of the carbon credit projects were at odds with the facts and the extensive independent scientific and regulatory scrutiny that is applied to all projects. Debate about the use of offsets is legitimate, but let us have that debate on its merits rather than undermining the carbon drawdown Australia also needs, she said.

The Clean Energy Regulator, which manages the scheme, said it took allegations about the integrity or efficacy of carbon credit projects seriously, and had confidence in the forest regeneration method. It said projects were required to demonstrate every five years that canopy cover was increasing, and it had rejected non-complying areas that could have received 6.7 million carbon credits. Wancobra is seeing a bumper year.

When this masthead visited this month, the Cuttaburra Creek, which runs through the property, was flooded with water flowing south from stormy spring weather in Queensland. The ground underfoot, though, remains dry. Forest does exist here, but not like the Daintree. It is a sparse rangeland scrub made up of chewed mulga trees, a hardy acacia, a variety of eucalypts, some smaller shrubs, and dust and woody debris in between.

Under the HIR method nobody needs to plant a tree to store carbon. The method is based on the idea that grazing animals suppress and kill potential trees. When farmers reduce but do not eliminate sheep and cattle, and control feral animals like goats, a new permanent even-aged forest naturally regenerates from existing root material. Each tonne of carbon these new trees suck from the atmosphere is additional abatement.

It can be converted into an Australian Carbon Credit Unit, a financial instrument companies buy to offset an equivalent tonne of their industrial emissions. Glenn McGrath gave an interview about the property. He said we will set aside parts of the property to grow mulga trees and those trees will take carbon out of the atmosphere and we will still be able to run our stock. He said we are always looking for ways to get a different income stream.

McGrath sold the farm, Wancobra, to his brother Dale shortly after giving that interview. Under HIR the property reaps a good income from those mulga trees. Wancobra proponents have already been paid for locking away 157,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, with more in the pipeline. Dale McGrath's company, along with his carbon service provider Climate Friendly, have been paid perhaps 4.2 million dollars.

That is an estimate based on prices at the time of various sales. Exact figures are not publicly reported. Neither Dale nor his brother Glenn McGrath responded to requests through intermediaries for comment. There is no suggestion they have done anything wrong.

Like hundreds of farmers who have established HIR projects on mostly rangeland properties across 38 million hectares of Australia, they have acted under rules proposed, administered and regulated by government agencies. The study was issued this week. It uses new sharper satellite imagery to examine 50 projects including the McGrath family spread. The research was published in a report released on Wednesday by the Australian Conservation Foundation.

The findings were rejected by companies that manage human-induced regeneration projects in north-western New South Wales. Scientists have warned limiting the climate crisis requires rapid direct cuts in emissions and that carbon credits, also known as offsets, should be used sparingly. The debate over the legitimacy of Australia's climate change policy has reignited following the report.