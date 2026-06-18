Global and Domestic Divisions Emerge After US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding

A new memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and initiate nuclear negotiations has triggered a spectrum of reactions from anger and relief to outright incredulity among allies and political opponents. While the deal is praised for easing immediate energy security concerns and reducing tensions, critics argue it grants Iran significant sanctions relief without securing verifiable constraints on its nuclear program or regional activities, leaving Israel vulnerable and emboldening Iranian aggression. The fallout is already influencing political campaigns in Israel and sharpening partisan divides in the US Congress.

The memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran has sparked a wide array of reactions across the international community and within political circles in both nations and their allies.

The agreement, which is intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and initiate further negotiations, has been met with a mixture of relief, anger, and incredulity. While Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator, hailed the leadership of both countries, views in Israel and among US Republicans were far from unified. European leaders, though largely sidelined from the direct negotiations, expressed relief that the crucial oil passageway would reopen, thereby stabilizing global energy markets.

French President Emmanuel Macron noted it would end a situation of great instability with terrible economic consequences. However, the core of the controversy lies in the immediate sanctions relief granted to Iran in exchange for the reopening of the strait, and the perceived lack of concrete, verifiable commitments from Iran regarding its nuclear program. Critics argue this removes economic and military pressure from Iran, essentially revitalizing the regime without securing meaningful concessions on its nuclear ambitions or regional activities.

Israeli leadership, caught off guard by the deal, has reacted sharply. Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that the promise of a "historic victory" resulted in a crisis with the US, an open strait for Iran, funding for the Revolutionary Guards, and a feeling of Israel being marginalized. The Likud party, facing an upcoming election, is reportedly reconsidering campaign strategies that highlighted Netanyahu's ties with Trump, given the cooling sentiment among Israelis.

Yet, not all Israeli voices oppose the agreement; former military intelligence official Danny Citrinowicz praised it as a return to realism in US policy, stepping back from maximalist goals. In the United States, the reaction is similarly split. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Trump ally, softened his stance after talks with the US special envoy, seeing benefit in the strait's reopening and a cessation of hostilities, though he remains cautious about the ultimate outcome of nuclear negotiations.

Conversely, other Republican senators like Bill Cassidy and Ted Cruz have been deeply critical, with Cassidy stating Iran's nuclear ambitions were not curbed and they have learned that threats work, and Cruz accusing Trump of poor advice. Democratic reactions have been uniformly negative, with former Obama/Biden official Susan Rice calling it the biggest national security blunder in decades and Representative Adam Schiff describing it as a thorough capitulation.

The terms of the MOU itself detail that Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and in return receive waivers for US sanctions on its crude oil exports, petroleum products, and associated banking services. This will allow Iran to resume oil exports, bringing in revenue and reducing economic pressure. The two sides will then enter into negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and its stock of highly enriched uranium.

Trump himself has hailed the agreement as a major win for the United States, while Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Ghalibaf, has called it a record of US failure. The divergent interpretations underscore the high stakes and deep partisan divides surrounding this diplomatic effort





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