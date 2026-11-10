Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in a British prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Other headlines include Bowen leading UN climate talks in Turkey, a leaked text about Sean Black quitting One Nation, Google's warning on the Digital Duty of Care bill, and Trump casting doubt on midterm results.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in a British prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Judge Joel Bennathan denounced Brand's casual and arrogant disregard for any woman who said no to him.

He also castigated Brand for the series of lies he told in testimony denying assaults that dated back to 2004. About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, Bennathan said. You were clever, and in many people's eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.

Also read Russell Brand jailed for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault

Climate Minister Leads UN Talks In Turkey

Climate Minister Chris Bowen is leading UN climate talks in Turkey as president of negotiations. In his opening remarks, Bowen warned every delay in taking action on climate change adds to its human and economic toll. One Nation's former campaign director, convicted rapist Sean Black, quit the party voluntarily rather than being sacked as Pauline Hanson claimed, a leaked text message seen by this masthead suggests. Hanson told the Australian Financial Review yesterday she had sacked him.

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But the party's general manager Kelvin Morton sent a text message to staff in April contradicting Hanson's claims, saying Black made the decision himself. During a Senate hearing on Labor's Digital Duty of Care bill yesterday, Google warned that the federal government's online safety overhaul could have serious consequences. The hearing examined the proposed legislation.

Trump Casts Doubt On Election Integrity

Donald Trump took to social media overnight to cast doubt on the vote, just days after he said on election night that he was absolutely willing to accept the results. Does anybody really believe that this Election was honest, he wrote. How could the Polls be so wrong? Some early voting dumps were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.

Trump, described as a lame-duck president swamped by a blue wave, is facing questions about what happens next. His comments have raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. The UN climate talks in Turkey are underway, with Bowen emphasizing the urgency of action. He said every delay adds to the human and economic toll of climate change.

The One Nation internal dispute continues after the leaked text message. Black, a convicted rapist, chose to quit rather than being dismissed. The contradiction between Hanson and Morton's accounts has drawn attention. Google's warning during the Senate hearing highlights the ongoing debate over online safety regulations.

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The Digital Duty of Care bill is a key part of the government's overhaul. Brand's sentencing brings a close to a case that has spanned nearly two decades. The judge's remarks made clear the court's view of his actions and his testimony. These stories are making headlines today, covering climate action, Australian politics, and a high-profile sentencing.