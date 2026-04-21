Global Condom Shortage Looms as Karex Announces Major Price Hikes Amid Iran War

The world's largest condom manufacturer, Karex Bhd, warns of significant price increases and supply shortages as the conflict between the US and Iran disrupts global shipping routes and elevates raw material costs.

Karex Bhd, the world’s leading manufacturer of condoms, has issued a stark warning regarding the future of global supply chain s and consumer pricing. Headquartered in Malaysia, the company produces over five billion units annually, serving as a critical production partner for major international brands including Durex and Trojan, while also providing essential supplies to public health entities like the UK’s National Health Service.

As geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, Karex has signaled that it will be forced to implement significant price increases ranging from 20% to 30%. Chief Executive Officer Goh Miah Kiat noted that these adjustments are likely just the beginning, as the company may be compelled to raise prices further if the current logistical disruptions and regional instability persist for an extended duration. The logistical landscape has become increasingly volatile, with the company reporting a dramatic surge in demand coinciding with severe shipping bottlenecks. According to Goh, the cost of raw materials—including synthetic rubber, nitrile, packaging components, aluminum foils, and silicone oil—has spiked dramatically since the onset of the conflict in late February. These inflationary pressures, coupled with skyrocketing freight costs, have created a perfect storm for manufacturers. While Karex maintains a relatively stable inventory for the immediate future, the reality of global trade means that transit times have effectively doubled. Shipments that previously reached Europe or the United States in approximately one month are now languishing on vessels for upwards of two months, leaving critical markets and developing nations with dangerously low stockpiles of essential health products. Looking ahead, Karex is attempting to ramp up its production capacity to address the 30% increase in global demand witnessed throughout this year. However, the CEO emphasized that the current situation remains highly fragile and unpredictable. A significant volume of finished goods is currently trapped at sea, unable to reach the populations that need them most urgently. This mismatch between production capability and distribution efficiency poses a severe challenge to global reproductive health security. As the company continues to navigate these complex logistical hurdles, they have little choice but to pass the burden of increased operational costs to their customers. The reliance on centralized production hubs in Southeast Asia, while efficient during times of peace, has proven to be a vulnerability in the face of widespread regional warfare, highlighting the fragility of modern international supply chains for vital medical supplies





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