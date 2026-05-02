Global Demographic Shift: More Deaths Than Births in Majority of EU Countries

A growing number of countries, including a majority in the EU, are experiencing a decline in population as deaths outnumber births. This demographic shift, coupled with increasing life expectancy, presents significant social and economic challenges worldwide, impacting sectors from education to healthcare and raising concerns about economic growth and public finances.

A significant demographic shift is underway across the globe, with a growing number of countries experiencing more deaths than births. According to Professor Sarah Harper of the Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, in 2024, 21 out of 27 European Union countries faced this reality.

This trend, coupled with increasing life expectancy, is creating profound social and economic challenges worldwide. The situation isn't limited to Europe; similar patterns are emerging across Asia, the Americas, and even in some middle- and lower-income nations like parts of Latin America, Thailand, and certain Indian states. Japan exemplifies the consequences, with a specialized industry dedicated to cleaning the apartments of elderly individuals who have passed away alone, a stark illustration of an aging and shrinking population.

The core of this issue lies in the convergence of two long-term demographic changes: people are living longer, and fertility rates are declining. A fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman is generally needed to maintain a stable population, but many countries are falling far short of this mark. The UK, for instance, has a fertility rate of just 1.44.

This decline isn't merely a matter of fewer children being born; it's impacting various sectors, from maternity care and schools to childcare services. Falling enrollment is leading to school closures, and businesses catering to young children are struggling. The economic repercussions extend to working parents, particularly mothers, who may be forced to reduce their hours or leave the workforce, hindering economic growth and exacerbating gender inequality.

Furthermore, an aging population tends to be more risk-averse, potentially stifling innovation and economic dynamism. The financial strain on public resources is also becoming increasingly apparent, as a shrinking workforce struggles to support a growing number of retirees and the escalating costs of healthcare and social care. Consumption patterns are also shifting, with older populations demanding more care services, which are less amenable to automation or offshoring, while younger generations drive demand for goods and appliances.

This demographic transition, historically linked to rising incomes and urbanization, is now occurring more rapidly than economic development, driven by changing aspirations and social norms. Israel stands out as an exception, maintaining higher birth rates, suggesting the influence of cultural factors. The UK may also prove more resilient than some of its European counterparts. The long-term implications of these trends are substantial, requiring adaptation and innovative solutions to address the challenges of an aging and shrinking population





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