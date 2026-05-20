Global Economy Bracing for Impact of Iran War

US President Donald Trump's promise of a swift end to the war in Iran appears to be at odds with the reality of the situation, with global markets responding to the ongoing conflict. Despite fears of a complete blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, investors are panicking about the impact on oil prices, with economists warning that the war could lead to higher inflation and a softer economy.

Despite Trump's claims of a looming deal to end the war in Iran, the war's reality is already hitting the global economy. With oil prices sitting above $US100 a barrel for a month, government bond markets are betting on higher inflation for longer.

The cost of interest on 10-year US bonds has climbed by over 8% in just four weeks, putting pressure on governments that owe over $US39 trillion in debt. Meanwhile, investors have moved past concerns about the oil shortage and are focusing on capital gains tax reform





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran War US Economy Oil Prices Capital Gains Tax Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran LIVE UPDATES: Iran launches bitcoin insurance service for ships in Strait of HormuzLeaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE asked for focus on securing a peace deal; One person has died of hantavirus in Colorado. Follow updates here.

Read more »

Queensland farming community marks loss of 90,000 livestock; federal funding rejected, economy on brinkThe article details the devastating impact of floods on the Australian cattle industry, with estimates of 90,000 head of livestock being lost in Queensland between December 2025 and April 2026. The federal government has rejected a $94 million restocking package proposed by Queensland, leading to anger among local leaders and potential instability for the region's economy.

Read more »

NSW Economy Expected to Grow Significantly Less, Save Due to Investment in Renewable Energy ProjectsHigh interest rates caused by the Middle East conflict led to weaker growth in NSW economy compared to other parts of the country. Frequent hikes in interest rates, leading to high inflation rates, trigger a cycle of riskier borrowing which in turn leads to rising interest rates despite not seeing a recovery in oil markets anytime soon. Despite all these alarming signs, investment in renewable projects is leading to a positive outlook for the economy. The Liberal Party must harmonize with the Net Zero Emissions strategy for sustainable economic growth.

Read more »

Iran War's Impact on Global Economies and Market Risks in the Era of George SorosThe Iran War's immediate impact on global economies, particularly the rise in borrowing costs and its cascading effects on the mortgage industry, escalates the risk of a refinancing crisis.

Read more »