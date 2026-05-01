Global Fertiliser Crisis Looms as Iran War Threatens African Food Security

The CEO of Yara International warns of a potential global auction for fertiliser that could leave Africa’s poorest communities struggling to afford essential supplies, exacerbating food insecurity amid the Iran war. With urea prices surging by 60-70% and ammonia production suspended in key regions, the crisis threatens to disrupt agricultural output and deepen poverty in sub-Saharan Africa.

The CEO of Yara International, Svein Tore Holsether, has issued a stark warning about the potential global consequences of the ongoing Iran war, particularly for Africa ’s most vulnerable communities.

While he refrained from predicting outright food shortages, Holsether emphasized the urgent need for world leaders to address the escalating prices and supply disruptions in the fertiliser market before the situation spirals out of control. The conflict has already led to a 60-70% surge in urea prices, a critical component in fertiliser production, with Gulf states supplying 35% of the global urea market now facing severe disruptions.

This price hike could have devastating effects on African nations, many of which are heavily dependent on imported fertilisers to sustain their agricultural output. Holsether stressed that without immediate intervention, a global auction for fertiliser could leave the poorest countries, particularly in Africa, unable to afford the supplies they desperately need. Africa, despite its potential to become a major food producer, remains a net importer of food, making it highly susceptible to price volatility and supply chain disruptions.

The situation is further exacerbated by the suspension of ammonia production in countries like Qatar, a key raw material for nitrogen-based fertilisers, due to the high risks associated with storing toxic substances during wartime. Holsether warned that the loss of production capacity could take weeks or months to recover, leaving farmers in sub-Saharan Africa without the necessary fertilisers for the upcoming sowing season and for stockpiling ahead of the 2027 harvest.

Unlike Europe, where farmers can somewhat reduce fertiliser use without significant yield losses, African farmers are already operating with compromised soil health and limited food reserves. The lack of financial support for African farmers, who do not receive subsidies like their European counterparts, compounds the problem. Holsether called for immediate action to treat farming as a business and provide support to African farmers to mitigate the impact of the war on their livelihoods.

The financial intelligence company S&P Global has also highlighted the deepening impact of the war on global supply chains, with fuel and fertiliser restrictions posing direct and indirect challenges to food production. Ethiopia and Kenya, in particular, are heavily exposed to Middle Eastern nitrogenous fertilisers, making them especially vulnerable to the current crisis.

Holsether’s plea for global attention underscores the urgent need for coordinated action to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Africa, where the most vulnerable populations are once again at risk of bearing the brunt of global conflicts





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