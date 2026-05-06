Global Markets Rally as Oil Prices Drop Amid US-Iran Diplomacy

International stocks soar and crude oil prices fall as hopes grow for a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, combined with strong AI earnings reports.

The global financial landscape is currently experiencing a significant shift as oil prices plummet and equity markets soar across the globe. This optimistic trend is primarily fueled by growing expectations that the United States and Iran are nearing a strategic agreement.

Such a deal would potentially allow commercial shipping vessels to once again transport crude oil through the Persian Gulf without interference. Brent crude, which serves as the international benchmark, saw a sharp decline of 7.6 percent, falling to 101.56 dollars per barrel from levels that had exceeded 115 dollars earlier in the week.

This drop followed comments from President Donald Trump, who suggested that the Strait of Hormuz could be open to all parties if Iran agrees to a reported arrangement. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for the global economy, and the ongoing conflict has previously blocked tankers, leading to supply shortages and upward pressure on inflation. A successful reopening would effectively alleviate these pressures, reducing the cost of a wide array of consumer products and stabilizing global energy markets.

However, the situation remains volatile, as the market has seen similar hopes dashed in the past. Trump has cautioned that military action could increase in intensity if the agreement is rejected, which caused oil prices to fluctuate briefly before stabilizing. On Wall Street, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.2 percent and continuing its trajectory toward new record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 575 points, while the Nasdaq composite rose by 1.7 percent. This rally was not solely dependent on geopolitical news but was also heavily supported by an impressive wave of corporate earnings for the start of 2026. The artificial intelligence sector continues to be a primary engine of growth. AMD experienced a massive surge of 17.6 percent after reporting profits and revenues that exceeded analyst expectations.

CEO Lisa Su attributed this success to the unrelenting demand for AI technology, which requires immense computing power for modern data centers. AMD further projected that its revenue growth could accelerate to approximately 46 percent in the current quarter. Similarly, Super Micro Computer rallied 18 percent, and Nvidia, the leading figure of the AI boom, rose 4.7 percent, exerting a powerful upward pull on the S&P 500 due to its massive market capitalization.

Beyond the technology sector, other major corporations reported strong performance. CVS Health climbed 7.1 percent after beating first-quarter expectations and raising its full-year financial outlook. Disney saw a 7 percent gain, driven by the success of its latest movie, which boosted its streaming services, theme parks, and cruise operations. Uber Technologies also rose 7.5 percent following a positive spring bookings forecast.

Interestingly, companies with high operational fuel costs saw significant gains as oil prices dipped. United Airlines, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean saw their stocks rise by 5.3 percent, 5.9 percent, and 7.1 percent, respectively. International markets mirrored this enthusiasm, with South Korea's Kospi index hitting a historic milestone by surpassing the 7000 level for the first time. This was largely driven by AI leaders like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Other major indices in London and Paris also posted gains of 2.1 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. The bond market also reflected these macroeconomic shifts, as Treasury yields declined in response to falling oil prices and cooling inflation expectations. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped from 4.43 percent to 4.35 percent.

This movement is particularly significant because lower yields typically translate into lower interest rates for mortgages and business loans, potentially stimulating spending and investment within the United States. While the yield remains higher than the 3.97 percent level seen before the conflict, the current downward trend provides a psychological and financial boost to investors.

Additionally, diplomatic signals from China, where the foreign minister called for a comprehensive ceasefire after meeting with Iran's foreign minister, have added a layer of confidence to the market. Given the deep economic and political ties between China and Iran, such diplomatic interventions are viewed as highly influential in reaching a lasting resolution





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