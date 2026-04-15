Global Markets Rally on De-escalation Hopes, US Stocks Reach New Heights

The US stock market has achieved a record high, extending a two-week surge fueled by optimism that the conflict with Iran will not trigger a severe global economic downturn. The S&P 500 surpassed its previous all-time high, recovering significantly from a late March correction. This rally is largely attributed to expectations of easing tensions and the unimpeded flow of oil from the Persian Gulf. While cautious sentiment persists, indicated by fluctuating oil prices and modest global market movements, signs of a resilient US economy and strong corporate earnings, particularly in the tech sector, are bolstering investor confidence. Companies like Bank of America and Morgan Stanley reported better-than-expected profits, and firms previously affected by AI concerns are seeing a rebound. The potential for successful US-Iran diplomatic talks could cement this positive outlook, allowing market focus to shift back to fundamental economic drivers.

The United States stock market has reached an all-time high, building on a two-week rally that is largely driven by hopes that the ongoing conflict with Iran will not result in a catastrophic scenario for the global economy. It remains to be seen, however, whether Wall Street's optimism for peace is fully warranted and if current stock valuations are indeed justified.

The S&P 500 index saw a significant increase of 0.8 percent, surpassing its previous record high that was set in January. Following a nearly 10 percent decline from its peak in late March, a drop steep enough to be classified as a market correction by Wall Street standards, the index, which is a cornerstone of many retirement portfolios, has since experienced a remarkable rebound of over 10 percent.

In contrast, the Australian share market is anticipating a flat opening, with futures indicating a slight dip of 4 points at the open.

A substantial portion of the current market rally can be attributed to expectations of de-escalating tensions in the region and the anticipated resumption of unrestricted oil flow from the Persian Gulf to global consumers. These hopes remained high on Wednesday, as regional officials reported to The Associated Press that the United States and Iran had reached an in-principle agreement to extend a ceasefire, thereby facilitating further diplomatic engagements. It is important to acknowledge that stock prices could easily reverse their upward trend if these expectations are not met, a situation that has occurred previously during the conflict. The fluctuating oil prices on Wednesday served as a stark reminder of the persistent caution within financial markets.

Global stock indexes also exhibited only modest movements, following their significant gains in recent weeks. The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, increased by 0.1 percent to settle at $US94.93. This price remains considerably higher than the approximately $US70 it was trading at before the conflict erupted, though it is down from its peak of $US119, which was reached when anxieties surrounding the fighting were at their most intense.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight decline of 72 points, or 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq composite index gained a more substantial 1.6 percent. However, if US-Iran negotiations do materialize and prove to be successful, the conflict could ultimately be viewed as a mere temporary disruption to the global economy rather than the onset of a new era characterized by persistently high oil prices and elevated inflation. Such an outcome would, in turn, allow investors to redirect their attention to the factors that are most influential for stock prices in the long run: corporate profitability.

Amidst the day-to-day fluctuations that can sway investor sentiment, stock prices historically tend to move in alignment with the trajectory of corporate profits over extended periods. Positive trends in corporate performance were already supporting strong stock market performance before the onset of the conflict. Analysts also foresee continued growth in the near future, at least for the time being.

Bank of America's stock climbed 1.8 percent after the company announced a first-quarter profit of $US8.6 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations. CEO Brian Moynihan also highlighted observations of a resilient American economy, citing robust consumer spending. Morgan Stanley's stock surged 4.5 percent following its announcement of better-than-expected quarterly results. Companies that had been negatively impacted earlier in the year by concerns surrounding artificial intelligence technology also saw their stock prices rebound, recovering some of their year-to-date losses. Some of these concerns revolved around the potential for companies to overspend on building AI capabilities, while others focused on businesses that might become obsolete due to AI-driven competition.

The anxieties surrounding AI were so pronounced that they even affected private credit companies that had extended loans to software businesses and other entities perceived to be at risk from AI advancements. ServiceNow experienced a significant increase of 7.3 percent, Oracle rose by 4.2 percent, and Ares Management gained 5.9 percent, marking some of the larger upward movements in the S&P 500 on Wednesday. Despite these gains, all these companies are still trading down between 12 percent and 39 percent for the year to date.

With overall stock prices having returned to their January levels and analyst expectations for upcoming profits from major US companies having risen since then, optimists contend that many stocks now appear less expensive than they did a few months ago. Mason Mendez, an investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, expressed that compelling opportunities exist today to shift investments into market segments that present better value compared to earlier in the year, such as technology stocks.

The stock price of Allbirds experienced an extraordinary surge of 582 percent, reaching nearly $US17, after the company announced a strategic pivot into the AI compute infrastructure industry and a rebranding to NewBird AI. The Allbirds brand name will be retained by the shoe business, which the company has already agreed to sell to American Exchange Group. Nike's stock rose 2.8 percent after CEO Elliott Hill and Tim Cook, a Nike director and CEO of Apple, disclosed their purchases of approximately 48,000 shares each of the athletic footwear company, each investment valued at around $US1 million. Nike shares, however, remain down nearly 29 percent year-to-date.

On the downside, Live Nation Entertainment saw its stock fall by 6.3 percent after a jury found the concert promoter and its Ticketmaster subsidiary guilty of maintaining a harmful monopoly over major concert venues. In total, the S&P 500 index closed up 55.57 points at 7,022.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 72.27 points to 48,463.72, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced by 376.93 points to 24,016.02





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