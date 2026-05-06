Global Markets Surge as US-Iran Diplomacy Reopens Strait of Hormuz

Global stocks rally and oil prices tumble below 100 dollars as the US and Iran move toward a diplomatic agreement to end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The global financial landscape experienced a dramatic shift as signs of a diplomatic resolution emerged between the United States and Iran. President Trump indicated significant progress toward a final agreement, which has prompted Tehran to signal its willingness to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

This waterway is critical to the global economy, as it facilitates the transit of approximately one-fifth of the world's total oil supplies. The blockade, which had been in place since late February, had previously ignited a severe energy crisis and driven prices upward.

However, with the US pausing its escort operations to facilitate a deal, the Revolutionary Guards Navy of Iran has suggested that new procedures will ensure safe transit, effectively ending previous threats. This shift in geopolitical tension caused Brent crude oil to plummet by 10 percent, falling to 99 dollars a barrel, marking its first dip below the 100-dollar threshold since late April. The relief in the energy sector acted as a catalyst for a broad-based rally across global equity markets.

South Korea's Kospi index led the charge with a remarkable 6.6 percent increase, breaking the 7,000 mark for the first time in history. A major driver of this surge was Samsung Electronics, which saw its shares jump by 14.8 percent, propelling the company beyond a 1 trillion dollar market valuation. This growth is largely attributed to the ongoing global boom in artificial intelligence technology.

European markets mirrored this optimism, with the UK's FTSE 100 rising by 2 percent, while the French Cac 40 and German Dax indices both gained approximately 2.7 percent. Furthermore, the MSCI All-Country World Index hit a new record high, alongside significant milestones for emerging markets and Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan, the latter of which climbed by 2.8 percent. Even Wall Street continued its upward trajectory, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recording fresh peaks.

Despite the widespread optimism, the transition toward peace remains fragile. The French shipping firm CMA CGM recently reported that one of its vessels, the San Antonio, was attacked while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in injuries to crew members and damage to the ship. This incident serves as a reminder that volatility persists in the region. In the bond markets, there has been a noticeable easing of tension.

UK gilt yields, which reflect the cost of long-term government borrowing, decreased by about 5 basis points to 5.68 percent. Analysts suggest that this decline is linked to hopes that a long-term resolution will curb inflation.

However, some experts, including those from UBS, caution that the shift is abrupt and that bond yields remain elevated because the strait is not yet fully open. Current futures pricing suggests that the European Central Bank and the Bank of England may still implement three 25-basis point rate hikes over the next year, while the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady throughout the current year, with a possibility of a hike appearing as late as 2027.

This complex intersection of diplomacy and finance highlights the extreme sensitivity of global markets to Middle Eastern stability





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