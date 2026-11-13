Global Microsoft Outage Hits Australian Security Agencies and Services; Police Rule Out Charges Against Swans Players; Cummins Denies Ball-Tampering Knowledge

A major Microsoft outage disrupted Australian security agencies and government services, while police cleared four Sydney Swans players of criminal charges and cricket captain Pat Cummins denied knowing about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

A massive global Microsoft outage has disrupted Australian security agencies, government services, schools, courts, and hospitals, with more than 5,500 Australians reporting issues with Outlook emails on Friday morning.

The outage, which began just before 5am AEST, affected Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. The problem peaked at 9.22am with thousands of reports of trouble opening and sending emails. A Microsoft spokesperson said the company had no indication of a cyber-attack and suggested the issue could be related to a configuration change to its servers that caused some to become overloaded and taken offline.

Also read Microsoft restarts servers after global outage hits Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft 365

Microsoft Fixing Global Outage

In an update on Friday afternoon, Microsoft said efforts to fix the issue were not taking as expected. The Australian Federal Police and domestic spy agency ASIO confirmed they were affected by the outage. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said he had spoken to Microsoft, which told him there was no reason to believe the outage was linked to a cyber attack.

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ASIO Director General Mike Burgess said the spy agency's systems operate on multiple levels and had been affected on one level but not completely. Service NSW encouraged customers to delay visits to service centres and put in place a priority callback system for urgent transactions. The Australian Medical Association reported some hospitals and health clinics experienced clerical issues, but there were no impacts to patient care.

Some facilities returned to using paper for scripts because authentication for prescribing software requires multifactor verification through Microsoft-supported email. Schoolbytes, a cloud-based administration platform used by schools in NSW, was temporarily unable to access emails. Courts in South Australia and Victoria reported email system impacts, though Victoria's county court said scheduled hearings would go ahead. Coles and Woolworths stores operated normally, but Coles said its internal email system was impacted.

The National Broadband Network remained unaffected. The National Cyber Security Coordinator warned cybercriminals often seek to take advantage of uncertainty around such disruptions, urging Australians to be cautious of unsolicited contact and not click on unexpected links. Mark Gregory, associate professor at RMIT University, said the outage appeared to affect the network layer in Microsoft's systems, causing a cascading problem as users overloaded remaining servers.

Victoria Police Charges Dropped

Victoria Police confirmed on Friday morning that no criminal charges would be laid against four Sydney Swans players over a hotel room afterparty, saying there was insufficient evidence to proceed. Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, James Jordon, and former Swan Nick Blakey had been under investigation since August after three women made reports of sexual assault.

The four players, along with fifth player Riley Bice, were suspended from round 24 and the club's two finals for what the club termed a serious breach of expected behaviour and standards. Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has denied knowing anything about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, speaking publicly for the first time since former teammate Usman Khawaja claimed the entire team knew about the plan for the third Test in Cape Town.

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Cummins Denies Ball Tampering Role

Cummins said if Khawaja meant they knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he is 100 per cent wrong. Cummins also rejected claims that he and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper, calling it complete and utter nonsense. The government is defending its climate record after facing criticism for a second day at the United Nations COP31 talks in Turkiye.

Climate organisations, activists, Pacific countries, and First Nations communities continue to call for Australia to phase out fossil fuels faster. Critics point to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen's failure to address fossil fuels at the summit. Bowen said Australia is working to reduce emissions in its transport sector and through partnerships with other countries on decarbonisation. The United Nations has condemned an Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza's main hospital, killing six people and injuring 27 others.

US Investigates Nvidia Executive Spy Claims

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said hospitals and medical workers must be protected under international law. The World Health Organization has documented more than 1,000 attacks on health care in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in deaths, injuries, and damaged facilities. The United States Attorney General said authorities have not reached a conclusion about whether Alice Huang, a former Shanghai executive who had an affair with Nvidia chief Jason Huang, is a spy.

US intelligence agencies are investigating suspected leaking of information to Beijing, which China denies. Jason Huang resigned as CEO of the global AI chip maker following revelations of intimate relations with Ms Huang and a senior executive from his own company. The US government is considering restricting chip exports to China following the scandal.