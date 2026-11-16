Albanese Apologises for Hot Mic Remarks, Signs Philippines Defence Pact, Senate Votes on Gas Reservation

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese apologises for crude hot mic comments, signs a defence pact with the Philippines and faces a key Senate vote on domestic gas reservation laws.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised for crude remarks he made about dicks and phone radiation during light-hearted banter with Energy Minister Chris Bowen. The comments were captured by a hot mic during climate talks in Turkey last week.

Asked whether he regretted the comments, which were picked up by cameras, Albanese said: Of course I regret that. The apology came as the Prime Minister turned his attention to a major defence agreement with the Philippines. Australia will ramp up its investment in drones and other defence measures in a pact with the Philippines to protect important trade routes and increase maritime surveillance as Beijing extends its reach over the South China Sea.

Also read Albanese and Bowen Hot Mic Banter at COP31 Sparks Health Debate on Mobile Phone Radiation

Australia Philippines Defence Pact

The agreement comes as the PM visits Manila to co-chair the sixth annual ASEAN-Australia Summit. The pact underscores Australia's deepening security ties in the region.

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Meanwhile, the federal opposition has called on the government to immediately repeal its property tax reforms, arguing the outlook for the housing market is so dire that urgent action is needed. Shadow treasurer Tim Wilson said it was becoming clear that Labor's budget forecast of 35,000 fewer houses as a result of the investor clampdown had underestimated the effect of reforms on market sentiment.

In London, the British government will discuss plans for a staggered age of consent that would stop men of a certain age from having sex with much younger women. The move follows the conviction of celebrity Russell Brand for rape. Prime Minister Andy Burnham and colleagues will consider changing consent laws that allow sex with girls aged over 16. A cabinet minister confirmed the discussion after a judge sentenced Brand to a decade in prison for rape and sexual assault.

UK Age of Consent Changes

The cabinet discussion heightens the national debate over predatory conduct after one of Brand's accusers called for the law to be changed to make it a criminal offence for a man over 30 to have sex with a girl under the age of 18. Work and Pensions Minister Pat McFadden confirmed that the issue would be discussed in cabinet given the concerns about the treatment of women.

The debate also involves comedian and children's book author David Walliams, who is accused of preying on teenagers and young women. He denies the claims and is facing a police investigation. Back in Australia, a broad alliance of business chiefs and unions has mounted a last-minute push for the Coalition to pass Labor's domestic gas-reservation laws. They warn that scuttling or delaying the scheme will put hundreds of thousands of industrial jobs at risk and inflate household energy bills.

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Australia Domestic Gas Reservation Laws

The Senate is due to vote this week on legislation to compel liquefied natural gas shippers to hold back up to 20 per cent of their annual export volumes for the local market from 2028. The Albanese government argues this will head off domestic shortfalls and curb the costs of heating, electricity and manufacturing. Most of Australia's LNG is produced in Queensland or Western Australia and is sold on long-term contracts to Asia.

However, the bill faces defeat without major amendments. The Coalition has signalled it would not vote for it in its current form, while the Greens have rejected the legislation, demanding a 25 per cent tax on gas exports instead. In a major intervention, organisations representing heavy manufacturers, petrochemical firms, aluminium smelters and factory workers have signed a joint letter urging senators to back the bill before federal parliament rises for the year.

The push reflects growing concern about energy security and industrial jobs. The Senate vote will be a key test for the government's energy policy.