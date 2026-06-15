Global News Roundup: US-Iran Hormuz Deal, Australian Economic Pessimism, UK Social Media Ban, and More

A roundup of top stories: US and Iran agree on temporary toll-free passage of Strait of Hormuz; Australians express deep economic pessimism; Victoria to extend work-from-home rights to casual and part-time workers; UK PM Starmer proposes ban on social media for under-16s; and Surf Life Saving NSW gets permanent drone approval for shark surveillance at Coogee Beach.

The Strait of Hormuz will be opened toll-free for 60 days under the unreleased peace agreement between the United States and Iran, but its longer-term operation will be subject to further negotiations, American officials said.

The agreement was signed electronically on Sunday by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. Trump, attending the G7 in Evian, France, indicated he would likely not stay in Europe to sign the peace deal in person. The formal signing is expected to take place on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland, with both Vance and Ghalibaf attending. The full text of the agreement has been kept confidential but will be made public upon signing.

In Australia, public sentiment on the economy remains deeply pessimistic. Only 9% of Australians expect the economy to improve in the next month, while 41% expect conditions to worsen and 42% anticipate no change. Over a one-year horizon, just 25% believe economic conditions will improve, compared with 44% who foresee deterioration. This gloom extends to perceptions of the federal budget: only 23% view it as beneficial for their household, while 36% consider it detrimental.

National outlook is similarly divided, with 30% calling the budget good for the country and 35% deeming it bad. More than two-thirds of voters remain undecided. The public assessment of Treasurer Jim Chalmers has fallen to its lowest level ever. The Victorian state government is set to introduce new laws that will include casual and part-time workers in protections for the right to work from home.

The legislation aims to give more Victorians flexibility, acknowledging the shift in work patterns since the pandemic. Details of the bill are expected to be finalized soon. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced sweeping measures to restrict children's access to social media, including a ban on platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram for under-16s. He also proposed new limits on gaming and live-streaming platforms that allow strangers to contact minors.

Starmer stated these changes will 'give kids their childhood back,' providing more safety, happiness, and freedom to grow up. However, social media companies argue that a blanket ban could drive young users to less regulated and riskier platforms. On the environmental front, Surf Life Saving NSW has secured permanent approval to fly drones for shark surveillance above Coogee Beach, which lies under the flight path to Sydney Airport.

CEO Steven Pearce announced that after discussions with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, regulations will be amended to grant the organization sole approval for consistent drone operations at Coogee and other eastern suburbs beaches. While maintaining communication with flight towers and using spotters with pilots, the change enables more reliable monitoring for swimmers





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Strait Of Hormuz Australian Economy Jim Chalmers UK Social Media Ban Victoria Work From Home Coogee Beach Drones

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says he’ll sign deal with Iran to reopen Hormuz on SundayIran’s foreign ministry publicly cautioned that the timeline could be slower.

Read more »

US and Iran Agree to 60-Day Ceasefire, Allowing Oil to Flow Through Strait of HormuzThe US and Iran have agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, allowing oil to flow through the Strait of Hormuz again. The agreement may confirm Iran's ability to close the strait at will, making it a choke point for global energy supply.

Read more »

US and Iran Agree to Peace Deal Amid Uncertainty Over Strait of Hormuz and Nuclear ProgramThe United States and Iran have announced an agreement on a peace deal, but key details remain unclear including the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, and the inclusion of Lebanon. President Trump declared the opening of the strait and removal of the US blockade, yet later said it was contingent on a deal. Global oil prices dropped on the news despite ongoing uncertainties about safety and infrastructure. Mediators emphasize an immediate end to hostilities on all fronts, but Israel's exclusion and continued military actions raise questions about implementation.

Read more »

US and Iran Agree to End War, Reopen Strait of HormuzThe United States and Iran have agreed to end their war and direct hostilities between the two countries are expected to come to an end. The announcement of a peace deal was made by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and followed up by US President Donald Trump.

Read more »