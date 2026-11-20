Anthropic's stock market debut failed to ease fears over AI valuations, triggering a worldwide sell-off. Tech shares nosedived, with major indices in Asia, Europe, and the US falling sharply.

Technology shares have nosedived and dragged stocks into the red across the world, after AI firm Anthropic's bumper market debut failed to dispel growing worries about the sector's massive investments and sky-high valuations.

The sell-off followed losses on Wall Street on Thursday, where the main indices all fell by over 2% on a day dominated by Anthropic's shares. Anthropic shares briefly rocketed from an initial offering price of $US83 to more than $US110 on Thursday, despite a broader sell-off on Wall Street, but fell back sharply with the price plunging back below $US90 after Friday morning trades. The stock fell 10.8 per cent to $US86.72.

Also read Anthropic Nasdaq Debut Sets Record IPO but AI Sector Concerns Persist

Asian stock markets tumble following AI fears

It is still above its IPO price of $US83 per share. In Asian trading Friday, the Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei stock markets - home to the region's leading AI-linked firms - tumbled between 5 and 6.2 per cent. In Taiwan, stocks dropped 6.7% to hit their lowest point since mid-April, with the chipmaker TSMC down about 6%. In Japan, the Nikkei index fell 5%, while South Korea's tech-heavy Kospi index lost 5.5%.

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Shares in the tech investor SoftBank had their worst day in more than two years, down 14.5% in Tokyo, amid worries around its aggressive bets on AI. European stock markets were heading for their worst week since March, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 dropping 1.3% in the first 90 minutes. Britain's FTSE 100 share index hit a five-month low on Friday morning.

It has dropped by 4.8% this week, and is heading for its biggest weekly fall since the start of the Iran war. Europe's main stock markets all fell back significantly by close of trading, with shares in French video game maker Ubisoft slumping more than 20 per cent after it posted a bigger first-half loss than expected.

The report came amid the worldwide hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest in the hugely popular Rockstar Games series that is shaping up to be the biggest entertainment launch ever. AI stocks have been losing ground partly due to worries their big market values and heavy spending are unjustified.

Bubble fears rise amid political and regulatory shifts

Fears of a bubble within the sector have also been exacerbated by the results of the recent midterm elections, with candidates advocating for a slowdown in data centre construction winning at federal and state levels. Traders have also been spooked by the US Commerce Department's move to close a loophole allowing Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely, adding to worries that a new Democratic-led Congress will impose further restrictions on the sector.

It comes after Nvidia's high-profile founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, had to resign following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. The chip giant, which has endured a long period of losses, slumped by 6.9 per cent by midday in New York on Friday, despite posting massive profits earlier in the week.

New York's broader S&P 500, which also trades the shares of the world's biggest tech companies, shed 2.0 per cent on Thursday and continued to fall Friday, extending a major run of losses. The tech-dominated Nasdaq index was 3.2 per cent further down after Friday morning trading. AI stocks have hefty market values and have a much bigger impact on the market's direction.

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They were responsible for Wall Street's big gains this year and are now behind the market's big slide. Daniela Hathorn, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, said: The IPO demonstrated that demand for AI exposure remains strong, but it has not been enough to overcome concerns about elevated valuations, profitability and the sustainability of investment spending. The broader market mood has shifted from buying the dip towards questioning whether the correction has further to run.

The weakness in equal-weighted indices suggests that selling pressure is no longer confined to a handful of technology giants, while Europe's recent outperformance has also faded. The performance of the shares over the coming days and weeks could provide one of the clearest tests yet of whether investors believe the enormous sums being poured into AI will ultimately generate attractive returns, said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

Analysts warn of potential AI investment bust

We think the falls in tech stocks and the S&P 500 have further to run, wrote James Reilly, from Capital Economics, who labelled the prospect of an AI bust in 2027 his central forecast and a growing worry for investors. This doesn't mean we think the technology is a dud, nor that demand will collapse. But the revenue hurdle to justify the scale of AI investment looks very demanding, Mr Reilly said.

The whole notion that AI can continue to spend unlimited amounts of money and support the stock market, I think the notion of that is ending as we speak, that's what's being priced right now, said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird. While the stock market's mood has soured, the sentiment among American consumers appears to have brightened, a reversal of the dynamic seen earlier this year.

The University of Michigan's latest index of consumer sentiment rose sharply compared with last month, coming in slightly ahead of economists' expectations. Consumers noted some relief from easing gas prices and improved expectations for business conditions following the midterm elections.