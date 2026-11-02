Global Student Protests Challenge Democracy and Economic Inequality

Student demonstrations across Albania, Serbia, and the UK reveal a new generation challenging corruption, unemployment, and intergenerational inequality through direct democracy and mass mobilization.

Liberal democracy is currently facing an unprecedented test as anger and protest unite a new generation of activists worldwide. Although society has not yet reached a historical parallel to the 1968 moment at Paris's Place de la Bastille, the world is experiencing the largest outbreak of student demonstrations in six decades.

Student Movements Reshape Governance

In Albania, students have occupied the streets for nearly five months, demanding an end to corruption and calling for national parliamentary elections. This sustained action has successfully dislodged a long-established government alleged to have links with organized crime. Similarly, in Serbia, grassroots organizing has succeeded in selecting candidates from outside established political ranks. Eighty-five student assemblies chose these candidates using methods such as open public assemblies with rotating delegates and specialized working groups.

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Direct Democracy and New Tactics

Croatian philosopher Srećko Horvat compares the Serbian movement to the Paris Commune of 1871, situating it within a tradition of direct democracy and collective self-organization. While the political structure draws from historical precedents, the movement's fundraising activities are modern. These efforts are designed to support the transition to a new political era in 2025, though how far the Serbian grassroots model will shape youth movements elsewhere remains uncertain.

Diverse Youth Activism Globally

Olivier Ertzscheid, a senior lecturer at the University of Nantes, observes that this current wave differs from past movements. It includes Bangladeshi schoolgirls campaigning against forced child marriage and young people in Nigeria demanding their right to education. Demonstrators marched through Berlin's Mitte district to demand action on rising living costs, cuts to education, and conscription, signaling a broader challenge to authority.

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Economic Crisis and Joblessness

Youth activists are confronting an AI-led unemployment crisis and a housing crisis while governments underplay the climate emergency. In the UK, graduate job postings advertised on one major employment agency declined significantly between December 2019 and December 2025, even as the sector expanded by 33%. This disparity highlights a growing jobs crisis that requires urgent attention from policymakers and educational institutions alike.

Intergenerational Inequality and Spending

Governments are trapped in a fiscal straitjacket, with a large portion of public spending captured by older generations. Across the OECD, about half of health and social security spending goes to elderly people over 65, who make up only 18.5% of the total population. Pensions account for 38% of all spending, leaving schools and universities underfunded as young people take home less while bearing the brunt of economic instability.

Widening Social Gaps and Future Actions

A sociologist at CY Cergy Paris University warns that protests are morphing into a broader movement against systemic inequality. The basic complaint across countries is that promises of a better future have been broken. With nearly 1 million under-25s unemployed in the UK alone, experts urge prioritizing pre-apprenticeship training and restoring educational maintenance allowances to address the failing benefits system for the younger generation.