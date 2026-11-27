Leaders and Nobel laureates gather in Paris to address the threat of extreme wealth concentration and its impact on democracy and economic stability.

Elected officials, economists, and four Nobel Prize winners convened in Paris this week for the Summit Against International Oligarchy, a gathering aimed at confronting the unprecedented concentration of global wealth and power. The summit issued a stark proclamation stating that billionaires pose a direct threat to democratic institutions and called for immediate action to curb the explosion of extreme wealth that defines the current era.

Concerted Global Effort to Curb Oligarchy

The summit brought together a diverse coalition of progressives and policymakers to address what participants described as the major social fact of our time: the disparity between the ultra-wealthy and the rest of humanity. Organizers noted that this collective alarm is part of a broader movement, including the Fight Oligarchy tour which mobilized over 340,000 Americans across 27 states last year. The gathering in the French capital serves as a critical platform to translate these grassroots concerns into international policy frameworks that challenge the structural power of modern oligarchs.

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Historical Data on Extreme Wealth Concentration

Data presented at the summit highlights a dramatic shift in global economic distribution over the past few decades. In 1987, the wealth held by the richest 0.0001% of the population amounted to just 3% of global gross domestic product. Today, that same group of approximately 3,000 households controls 17% of global GDP. This statistic underscores a widening chasm where the top 1% now owns more wealth than the bottom 95% of humanity, a trend that has accelerated despite various global wars, revolutions, and political reforms over the last 250 years.

Regional Examples of Severe Economic Disparity

The summit detailed specific national contexts where this inequality is most visible, providing concrete evidence of the crisis. In America, the top 1% owns more wealth than the bottom 93%, and one individual, Elon Musk, holds more wealth than the bottom 53% of American households. In France, more than one out of five children live in poverty while 53 billionaires control more wealth than the bottom half of the population. Similar extremes are evident in Russia, where the wealthiest 500 people control more than the bottom 99.8%, and in Africa, where four men own more than the bottom 50% of the continent's wealth.

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Political Consequences of Economic Inequality

Participants warned that this extreme disparity is fueling a global crisis of confidence in democratic systems. As working-class populations face stagnant wages, rising interest rates, and automation threats, many are turning toward authoritarianism and extreme right-wing parties in countries including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The summit argued that when people perceive their governments as unresponsive to their basic needs, the social contract frays, leading to a rejection of traditional political parties and a rise in populist movements that promise radical change.

US Policy Demands and Legislative Priorities

With the United States home to a record 989 billionaires, including 15 of the top 20 globally, the summit emphasized that American policy is central to solving this issue. Advocates called on the new Democratic majority to abandon status quo policies and implement specific reforms such as a wealth tax on billionaires, a minimum wage increase to at least $20 an hour, and passage of the Pro Act to facilitate unionization. These measures are presented as essential steps to reduce child poverty, build affordable housing, and ensure that technological advancements in AI and robotics benefit working families rather than just a small group of tech oligarchs.